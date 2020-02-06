The Hadid sisters know good street style. In fact, you can almost always rely on the supermodel duo to provide never-ending inspiration as to what your next off-duty outfit should look like. And if Bella Hadid's white denim outfit is of any indication, the acid-wash trend of the '80s and the '90s works just as well decades later. However you're not yet convinced that the everyday person could pull off such a controversial trend, think again.

On Feb. 4, while roaming around the city, the model sported a seriously cool double-denim look that will make you reconsider your thoughts and feelings on acid wash jeans. The bleached denim has a dry-brush finish that’s a touch more elevated than the typical 80’s pattern you’re probably used to. Not to mention, her look entails the once controversial Canadian tuxedo, of which the fashion crowd has recently given their blessing. Beneath the structured utility jacket she layered a ribbed-knit turtleneck sweater to stay cozy. To complete the look, Hadid paired straight jeans with a pair of Dr. Martens Black Fulmar Derby's which are still available for just $135.

If you’re still not seeing this an everyday look, start with the jeans. An almost all bleached pair is less intimidating and easier to style like a pair of blue jeans, say with a designer sweatshirt and trendy sneakers. Then you’ll be surprised just how wearable the coordinate set is when paired with a matching jacket.

COURTESY OF BACKGRID

Though this outfit is oozing with cool-girl style, it's worth pointing out that both acid wash and double denim can be intimidating, let alone both trends in one ensemble. But Bella's already done the hard part for you, so take a page out of her book. Pair your coordinating denim with edgier accessories like utility backpack and leather loafers. Keeping the beauty look strong and simple, however, is key to not over-doing it.

Don't know where to start with this trend? You're cover with these similar sets of matching acid-wash denim so go ahead and get the super stylish look for yourself.