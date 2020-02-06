Virgil Abloh has, once again, joined forces with Nike to find the perfect balance between function and fashion. A true embodiment of what both brands do best, the Nike x Off-White Training Collection merges the activewear label's performance-driven designs with Abloh's tongue-in-cheek aesthetic. Within the offering, Nike's signature performance apparel line, "Nike Pro," gets a stylish update with Off-White's distinct visual language. While channeling the colors and textures used in the uniforms of youth and team sports, the goal is to evoke a sense of fondness for what marks the first emblematic foray into sports — and the result is as lively as you would expect.

This decision to reference nostalgic designs can be attributed to the idea of encouraging an emotional response for sports and training enthusiasts of all kinds. Available Feb. 6 in styles for both men and women, the new lineup is accented with both brands' signature motifs: the infamous "swoosh" and Off-White graffiti strokes that pull colors from Abloh's "Athlete in Progress" collection. Plus, the bold hues will fit seamlessly into any well-established activewear wardrobe.

Some of the designs offered include the highly-coveted compression leggings in fluorescent marigold, which sport the Off-White logo on the calf. These pants match other collection favorites, including the "OFF" sports bra, the red-laced biker short, and the oversized duffle bag — all in the same sunny yellow hue. In black, a spandex top with "WOMAN" graffiti'ed across the chest in silver and hot pink matches with their shapely leggings and biker shorts. Their shadowy hoodie shares the same street art sentiment across its back.

The collaboration is far from the first for the brands — Virgil released a pair of Air Force 1s with Nike in partnership with MCA Chicago just this fall. Previously, the brands released "The Ten" collection, which had ten different sneakers, broken into two categories: "REVEALING" and "GHOSTING," each incorporating the themes into the materials used. Serena Williams herself has donned their conjoined work, wearing a custom Off-White c/o Nike Leather Jacket to the US Open finals in 2018. Together, the brands have a long history of creating aesthetic, visionary pieces that have major staying power when it comes to athletic wearability.

In perfect timing to kick off pre-summer workouts, these essentials are chic and practical enough to be worn through the day and to your fitness class. Keep scrolling to shop select styles below, or visit Off---White.com and Farfetch.com to peruse the collection. However, the offering will also be shoppable in person at Off-White™ Paris, Off-White™ Milan, Off-White™ Las Vegas, and Off-White™ Empty Gallery.