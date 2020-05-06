In perfect spite of the micro-bags that swept in years past, several designers are making the switch to cool, slouchy silhouettes this season. The latest to join the tidal wave is Zara, whose summer handbag trends are made for leisurely, unfussy fashion girls who love a great steal. Of these include, but are not limited to, multicolored, crocheted oversized shoppers (which are, evidently, what picnic dreams are made of), scarf shoulder bags (which patches all your favorite bandanas into one chic shoulder hammock), and tons of bucket bags. And, what's more: some styles have already been marked down, ahead of season.

If you've taken a liking to LOEWE's Flamenco clutch, which boasts spiral-knotted drawstrings and smooth napa leather, you'll love Zara's $29 knotted bucket bag. The piece features the same distinct codes while adding in a long crossbody strap for ease of slinging over your shoulder. Placing a unique twist on the bucket bag trend, there's the oversized, pleated rendition, which comes in powder blue and biscuit-hued color-ways. Crocheting and embroidery have become widely popular motifs over spring, whether swimwear, sundresses or accessories. So, Zara imbued in its multicolored shopper, as well as its embroidered tulle bag.

While broken-in shapes are making the biggest splash, there are a few more structured pieces for those who favor it — take, for example, the brand's oblong raffia basket bag, whose marigold satin-effect interior indulges in a certain casual elegance. For something slightly smaller and smoother, try the milky white, croc-effect shopper, which comes in a mid-sized build that's destined for everyday wear.

Zara's prowess when it comes to executing trends on-time, for less, is far from new — the Spanish heritage brand is known for keeping quality intact when creating bargain pieces, producing wares that routinely withstanding the test of time. Zara's commitment to the planet is also worth noting – by 2025, all of the cotton, linen and polyester used by the brand will be organic, sustainable or recycled. So, the case is strong as ever to peruse Zara's latest spin on summer's handbag trends. Continue ahead, and be sure to take advantage of the already-on-sale pieces from the collection.