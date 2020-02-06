The upcoming spring season will bring with it a wave of traditional and brand new trends to comb through, making it difficult to decipher which ones are worth investing in. The Zoe Report editors know this struggle well and have compiled a list of the spring 2020 trends that will be filling our respective shopping carts in the months ahead. From the perfect barely-there sandal to the ultimate transitional trench, our picks span everything you'll need from the advent of the season far into the dog days of summer.

And much like the wide breadth of trends on the Spring 2020 runways, our editors' personal styles run the gamut, meaning you'll see a variety of sensibilities represented. Are you more of a minimalist? There's the perfect purse for your simplistic taste. More into bold pops of color? There's a semi-sheer top with your name on it. Plus, the brands in this selection range from emerging to well-established, and from affordable to aspirational, so there's plenty of inspiration to be gleaned, no matter your budget or preference.

To help you get started on your own warm-weather wardrobe, ahead are the pieces and trends TZR editors are endorsing for spring.

Lauren Caruso, Site Director

"Because my style generally veers more minimalist, I prefer to stock up on neutral basics with a twist. This deconstructed Loewe coat, with its contrast color blocking and shoe-string tie, is the anchor for my spring wardrobe. A pair of patent Simon Miller mules and a Bottega Veneta Shoulder Pouch Bag are the perfect accessories to complete my list of warm-weather essentials."

Nicky Deam, Contributing Style Director

"Modern updates on classic staples, like totes and crochet sundresses, were the wearable standouts from the Spring/Summer 2020 shows. From the resurgence of the '70s jacket silhouette (a welcome reprieve from the ubiquitous oversized blazer), to the return of the Bermuda short, I'm confidently investing in staples that aren't flash-in-the-pan trends."

Ryan Gale, Assistant Market Editor

"I'm looking forward to bedazzling jewels and pops of color this season. Loud prints and light washed denim are all favorites on my shopping list! I've decided to swap my crystal hair pins for Maryjane Claverol's playful and chic turbans, and my go-to crossbody bag is a 16Arlington mini satin bag. Thong sandals are still a must, and I'm currently obsessing over Gianvito Rossi's Calypso crystal-embellished suede style."

Shelby Hyde, Shopping News Editor

"The winter months always make me appreciate warmer weather and the same can be said when it comes to the way I dress. I find that in order to take the guesswork out of getting ready on particularly drab days, I stick with neutral colors and monochromatic looks because it's an easy way to create an instantly polished outfit. That said, I'm really excited to use the Spring/Summer 2020 season as an opportunity to have fun with my outfits, while embracing the resurgence of the early aughts, and experimenting with brighter hues. Falling in line with the trends on (and off) the runway, I'm just as ready to add more traditionally feminine silhouettes to my wardrobe (like corset tops, and sleek dresses) and find new ways to style them with edgier pairings like chunky boots or an oversized blazer."

Aidan Macaluso, Senior Social Media Editor

"This spring I’m looking forward to lighter hues, and will be swapping out my winter blacks for soft neutrals. I’ll be investing in core staples, but also leaving room for more playful pieces that seamlessly fold into my wardrobe. Staud’s knotted bag will be my new go-to, and this versatile knit from Rosie Assoulin has limitless styling potential."

See similar styles available here.

Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

"This season, I'm trying to choose purchases that I can hold onto for the long haul instead of trends I'll be tired of after a few wears. My personal aesthetic is pretty casual and sporty, but I love an opportunity to dress up a little. If I put on something fancy — like a pair of heels or sleek blazer — I like to style it down with jeans."

Mecca James-Williams, Senior Style Editor

"My style for spring is fluid and fun! I am buying pieces that accentuate my silhouette and add bold dimension to my style, effortlessly. I am still color blocking whether that’s a yellow dress with a white sandal or bright oranges and pinks (à la Jacquemues look 41). I’m incorporating trends like chain mania, square-toed sandals, and '90s minimalism into my style. It honestly is just a simple update; as most of these silhouettes and pieces are very quintessential me."

Khalea Underwood, Beauty Editor

"My theory is that if I wear enough color, I'll will warmer weather to arrive faster. But this season, I'm pulling all of the stops — crochet, open-toed sandals, and a little bit of Louis Vuitton — to really manifest the spring fever."