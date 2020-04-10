The fashion giant has launched an innovative campaign for its latest collection. To keep its models safe and urge its shoppers to stay inside as well, Zara's new spring arrivals are uniquely marketed by models taking their own photos while staying at home. Not only does the it feel comforting, as the simple act of staying home shows support and respect at this time, but the authentic feel gives an accurate portrayal of its clothing and styling. And though Zara's stores remain closed, its online retail is still fully available with no delays.

As the pinnacle of trend-forward fashion, Zara will likely always have the very best takes on every season's trend and the latest batch of new arrivals is no exception. Even better: Almost everything is under $70. From the one pair of necessary pants for transitional weather to a plethora of on-trend heeled sandals, this curation will have you ready to soak up the sun in the utmost style.

Ahead, the top 15 pieces that every spring wardrobe could benefit from at Zara.

Geometric Print Shorts Geometric Print Shorts $35.90 Zara Lounge in style and comfort with this cute satin PJ set. SEE ON ZARA

Pack of Pearl and Cherry Necklaces Pack of Pearl and Cherry Necklaces $25.90 Zara Adorned with cherries and pearls, this adorable set makes hardware layering hassle-free. SEE ON ZARA

Printed Dress With Draping Printed Dress With Draping $69.90 Zara This ruched mini dress features a dainty floral print and ruffled cap-sleeves and hem. SEE ON ZARA

Beaded Watermelon Mini Bucket Bag Beaded Watermelon Mini Bucket Bag $29.90 Zara Beaded bags are super popular this season and this adorable watermelon design couldn't be more appetizing. SEE ON ZARA

Hi Rise Full Length Jeans Hi Rise Full Length Jeans $49.90 Zara A straight and light-wash jean is the only pair of denim you really need to add to your rotation right now. SEE ON ZARA

Minimalist High Heeled Sandals Minimalist High Heeled Sandals $59.90 Zara Heeled sandals come in many different shapes and sizes but this thong cut and unique heel makes for a one-of-a-kind take. SEE ON ZARA

Acetate Tortoiseshell Effect Glasses Acetate Tortoiseshell Effect Glasses $49.90 Zara These oversized tortoise sunnies will go with countless fits for seasons to come. SEE ON ZARA