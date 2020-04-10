Zara's New Arrivals For Spring Include The $60 Shoe That Goes With Everything
The fashion giant has launched an innovative campaign for its latest collection. To keep its models safe and urge its shoppers to stay inside as well, Zara's new spring arrivals are uniquely marketed by models taking their own photos while staying at home. Not only does the it feel comforting, as the simple act of staying home shows support and respect at this time, but the authentic feel gives an accurate portrayal of its clothing and styling. And though Zara's stores remain closed, its online retail is still fully available with no delays.
As the pinnacle of trend-forward fashion, Zara will likely always have the very best takes on every season's trend and the latest batch of new arrivals is no exception. Even better: Almost everything is under $70. From the one pair of necessary pants for transitional weather to a plethora of on-trend heeled sandals, this curation will have you ready to soak up the sun in the utmost style.
Ahead, the top 15 pieces that every spring wardrobe could benefit from at Zara.
