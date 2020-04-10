The Zoe Report
Zara's New Arrivals For Spring Include The $60 Shoe That Goes With Everything

By Savannah Sitton
The fashion giant has launched an innovative campaign for its latest collection. To keep its models safe and urge its shoppers to stay inside as well, Zara's new spring arrivals are uniquely marketed by models taking their own photos while staying at home. Not only does the it feel comforting, as the simple act of staying home shows support and respect at this time, but the authentic feel gives an accurate portrayal of its clothing and styling. And though Zara's stores remain closed, its online retail is still fully available with no delays.

As the pinnacle of trend-forward fashion, Zara will likely always have the very best takes on every season's trend and the latest batch of new arrivals is no exception. Even better: Almost everything is under $70. From the one pair of necessary pants for transitional weather to a plethora of on-trend heeled sandals, this curation will have you ready to soak up the sun in the utmost style.

Ahead, the top 15 pieces that every spring wardrobe could benefit from at Zara.

Buttoned Poplin Shirt

Though a crisp poplin shirt is on-trend year-round, it's especially fitting for fresh spring days. And its asymmetric hem is the subtle but unexpected touch that elevates this simple style above the rest.

Knotted Rustic Dress

This sweet satin number is an ethereal dream. Style simply with minimal jewelry and heeled sandals for a quaint ensemble.

Tweed Culottes

Both culottes and tweed are spring staples, so combining the two is a no-fail option.

Geometric Print Shorts

Lounge in style and comfort with this cute satin PJ set.

Striped Knit Dress

A ribbed-knit midi dress should be the secret weapon in your style arsenal: It can be dressed up or down but maintains its coziness either way.

Pack of Pearl and Cherry Necklaces

Adorned with cherries and pearls, this adorable set makes hardware layering hassle-free.

Printed Dress With Draping

This ruched mini dress features a dainty floral print and ruffled cap-sleeves and hem.

Beaded Watermelon Mini Bucket Bag

Beaded bags are super popular this season and this adorable watermelon design couldn't be more appetizing.

Floral Printed Top

One can never have too many cropped floral blouses; it's the quintessential warm weather top, after all. And this colorful shirred version is an ideal wear-anywhere piece.

Hi Rise Full Length Jeans

A straight and light-wash jean is the only pair of denim you really need to add to your rotation right now.

Minimalist High Heeled Sandals

Heeled sandals come in many different shapes and sizes but this thong cut and unique heel makes for a one-of-a-kind take.

Acetate Tortoiseshell Effect Glasses

These oversized tortoise sunnies will go with countless fits for seasons to come.

Draped Tank Top

This spaghetti-strap top has a matching counterpart, if you're interested in creating an absolute dream of a co-ord set to reach for all summer long.

Animal Print Skirt

Keep the core silhouette but update the trend with the most popular animal print of the moment.

Leather High Heeled Sandals

This white leather sandal is classy, timeless, and completely versatile.