Sephora understands the importance of a well-maintained routine. Usually, this goes for skin care and makeup — though this season, it's all about spring cleaning. Even though Sephora locations across the U.S. are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the popular beauty retailer is still swapping out the old and bringing in the new. Or more specifically, bringing in the Sephora Favorites Luxe set, one of three new categories offered under the Sephora Favorites umbrella.

You won't want to miss out on this first Luxe release, either. Starting April 28 for Rouge Beauty Insider members and April 29 for everyone else, the Sephora Favorites Luxe set will arrive on Sephora.com, retailing at $25 per box and featuring six deluxe-sized samples from luxury beauty brands. Sephora is adding two more categories into the limited-edition Sephora Favorites set mix, as well: Hello (offering five product samples for $10) and Pop (featuring six exclusive and new product samples for $15).

These new arrivals are timed with the end of the Sephora Play! subscription box. In a Q&A on Sephora's website, the brand expanded upon this decision: "We know that having a sense of community during this challenging time is more important than ever, and we hope to find new ways to meet our clients where they are. We are all in this together, and with greater value and more choice, we believe the Favorites sets have something for everyone to enjoy."

Courtesy of Sephora

Thankfully, Sephora has already given shoppers a sneak peek inside the inaugural Sephora Favorites Luxe set. Not only will there be a sample of La Mer's iconic Moisturizing Soft Cream, but also mini versions of Guerlain's L'Or 24K Gold Radiance Primer, the Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in shade 400, Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum, Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Blow-Dry Primer, and Viktor&Rolf's spring-appropriate perfume, Flowerbomb.

Something else you can enjoy in the coming weeks? The first Sephora Favorites Luxe set will be eligible for Sephora's Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event, which kicks off on April 23 — and offers 10 percent off — for Insider members. 'Til then, keep an eye on Sephora's website for when the Sephora Favorites Luxe set arrives on April 28.