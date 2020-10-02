As far as anyone's concerned, there's lingerie before Savage X Fenty, and there's lingerie after. Since Rihanna's namesake label first enraptured the industry in 2017, things have never been the same. Its legendary shows have become the most hotly anticipated events of the fashion season, and the latest is something to shout about. "Technically it's a fashion show, but Rihanna doesn't do anything that's already out there," said Jennifer Rosales Davis last fall, for Vol. 1. This time, with a whole host of faces old (Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne) and new (Rosalia, Demi Moore) — the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 is once again underpinned by confidence, energy and power.

Last season, Rihanna's goals were clear — remind women that every body is sexy, and everyone deserves to feel confident and powerful. This time around, Rihanna goes deeper into the topic: "Sexuality is personal. It is something that has to be owned or earned. Sometimes it's tainted because you've been ... robbed of your own power. It's your own divine inner power — whether it's finding it, whether it's sharing it, or just being it," she said in exclusive Amazon Prime Video episode.

Like the first, this episode (or 'volume') walks through weeks of planning, designing and choreographing that went into the show, with a renewed focus on the craftsmanship of each garment. The final product? A fully-realized fashion show, concert, art project and protest of sorts — all rolled into a one-hour performance. In addition to the musical talents (Ella Mai, Travis Scott, Rosalia), the model cast featured a wide net of influential personas (Paris Hilton, Paloma Elsesser, and Irina Shayk, for instance) — all of whom boldly wore Savage X Fenty's fall 2020 styles.

COURTESY OF SAVAGE X FENTY

As underscored through the design process, each piece boasts bold, yet wearable materials and colors, allowing its wearer to be their most authentic, unrestricted selves in them. Mixed together onstage were latex gloves, floral balconette bras, and full-body mesh stockings. For those shopping the show, you're in luck — the whole lingerie collection can be shopped on Amazon, though sizes are disappearing quickly.

COURTESY OF SAVAGE X FENTY

As part of Savage x Fenty's focus on inclusivity, sizes range from an XS (0-2) to a 3X (20-22), with 'regular' and 'curvy' fit options. "Inclusivity for me has always been ... second nature," said Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty in the episode, looking back on the buzz from her first Savage X Fenty show. "I didn't think it would be such a talking point after the fact. The only thing I could think about was including everyone."

COURTESY OF SAVAGE X FENTY

To stream the show, head to Amazon Prime Video — and be sure to take notes on pieces to shop, for yourself. A few bestsellers below:

