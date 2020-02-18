After New York comes London Fashion Week, where over the last few days editors, buyers, and influencers from around the world have been soaking up what the British fashion stage has to offer. While most of the designers show collections that won't be up for grabs for some time, one lineup that has everyone buzzing is already available — the RIXO x Christian Lacroix collection. Unveiled on Feb. 15 during RIXO's presentation, the limited edition capsule is the designer mash-up you didn't know you needed until now.

The British emerging fashion brand — that's become a favorite among the style-set and celebs — has joined forces with the iconic Christian Lacroix fashion house to create an exclusive range of "see now, buy now" pieces that includes both ready-to-wear and accessories. The collection is currently available in-store and online at RIXO and luxury retailer Browns, as well as at the Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysees concept store (in-store in Paris only). That said, this collection is truly limited edition, as each piece in the range is only one of 50 (or less) globally, so that means there's no time to waste in starting your shopping.

For the collection, RIXO co-founders, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, sought inspiration from some of Christian Lacroix’s most iconic haute couture pieces and brought their own contemporary spin to the fashion house's beloved archival prints. The result? An eye-catching, elevated capsule of wearable pieces that blends both brand's aesthetics seamlessly.

"Both Henrietta and I have always been obsessed with Christian Lacroix. On our vintage hunting trips in Paris the best pieces we'd find and love the most would always be Lacroix," said McCloskey in a press release. "Being let loose in the House of Christian Lacroix archive in Paris to delve into the true history and DNA of the brand was awe-inspiring. The Lacroix DNA is so in tune with RIXO's — their vibrant visual prints and their completely individual and empowering viewpoint on style — it felt natural to collaborate."

A maximalist's dream, the visually compelling capsule offers up clashing prints, including stripes, florals, polka dots, and tartan, in vibrant hues of yellow, pink, blue, and more. RIXO also incorporated the baroque-inspired details the House of Christian Lacroix is known and loved for, such as the statement gold buttons on this power skirt-suit set, the velvet trimmings on this multi-print dress, and the pleated ruffles on the "Layla" top. Other elements like contrasting pockets, 3D rosettes, and oversized jewel embellishments can be found sprinkled throughout the collection, too.

Continue on to shop a selection of these exclusive styles, and head over to RIXO to view the rest.