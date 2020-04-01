Easy, comfortable pieces you can work and lounge in are likely a high priority on your shopping list, right now. If so, consider this the perfect time to invest in a few Richer Poorer essentials. From classic tees and effortless intimates to cozy sweats, the California-based brand's offering of un-fussy, affordable wardrobe staples will undoubtably become a part of your everyday uniform.

Applauded for its fit and comfort level, Richer Poorer's pieces have developed cult-like followings. And now is the perfect time to try out best-sellers, like the brand's beloved $26 Femme Boxer, for yourself. Rated just under 5-stars by customers, the highly-reviewed fitted short is made of an ultra-soft modal cotton blend and comes in a range of colors.

You can match up the comfy boxer bottoms with the fan-favorite Classic Bralette, $32, and then pop the $38 Pima Boxy Crop Tee over top. The timeless T-shirt also happens to come in Richer Poorer's new "Cub" color — which is proving to be very popular among customers. Though the warm brown hue is still up for grabs in the tee, the shade has already sold out in other styles like the $72 Fleece Sweatpants.

When it comes to sweats, if you're looking to expand your collection, you can still snag the Fleece Sweatshirt, $72, in the "Cub" hue. Or, you can scoop it up in one of several other colors it's available in to create a cozy-chic matching set (à la celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Shay Mitchell) with the Fleece Sweatpants.

Another piece to have on your radar for laidback looks? The Long Sleeve Relaxed Tee for $48. The 100-percent cotton style has a slouchy fit and will pair up just as nicely with leggings as it will with jeans. Even better? The crewneck top is still stocked in the dreamy "Cloud Wash" colorway, which has been flying off the digital shelves in other silhouettes.

Continue on to see TZR's top picks from Richer Poorer's collection, and head over to the brand's site to view even more pieces you won't want to take off.