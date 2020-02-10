When you have to analyze practically every look that hits the red carpet for the entire awards-show season, it's not uncommon for your eyes to glaze over as all the glittering gowns and sleek suits start to run together. It's not that any of them are boring — quite the opposite, since they get better and more glamorous with every red carpet. It's just that with so many stunning looks, it's hard for many to stand out. But when they do, they *really* cause a stir in the group chat; and, as usual, that's how TZR's team decided which gowns were the best outfits on the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

While there are usually a few tried and true favorites, this year's choices were all over the board. It all started with Janelle Monáe, who got several virtual screams from different members of the team thanks to her *extremely* shiny Ralph Lauren gown that was complete with a hood and featured no less than 168,000 Swarovski crystals. Brie Larson and Natalie Portman also caused a buzz, with both setting a cape trend that's sure to make an appearance again on future red carpets

But, of course, those weren't the only celebrities on the red carpet to cause a full-on freakout among TZR editors. Keep scrolling for all of our favorite outfits of the night that we'll still be thinking about, long after the show has ended.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "She may not have worn the most sparkly dress, but I love the simplicity of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' outfit. It fit her perfectly and was the epitome of elegance." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor

Janelle Monáe Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images "When Janelle appeared on my TV screen I screamed in the group chat. The futuristic look is something I'd never expect from Ralph Lauren, too — but I'm very into it." — Madge Maril, Shopping News Writer

Brie Larson Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Brie Larson literally just re-invented capes. This Celine gown is so incredibly chic and fits her like a glove. From her slicked back hairstyle down to her strappy sandals, this look is the whole package." — Maggie Haddad, Social Assistant

Billie Eilish Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images "I like that Billie tried a slightly more tailored silhouette while staying true to her personal style. It's cool that she's always willing to do something different than the traditional red carpet look." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor

Natalie Portman Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Natalie Portman's gown was equally stunning and inspiring. The dress was beautiful on its own, but what really stole the look was her embroidered Dior cape. The actor put names of female directors who weren't nominated. Her thoughtful action made her best dressed in my book." — Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant