The Outfits On The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet That TZR Editors Are Still Thinking About
When you have to analyze practically every look that hits the red carpet for the entire awards-show season, it's not uncommon for your eyes to glaze over as all the glittering gowns and sleek suits start to run together. It's not that any of them are boring — quite the opposite, since they get better and more glamorous with every red carpet. It's just that with so many stunning looks, it's hard for many to stand out. But when they do, they *really* cause a stir in the group chat; and, as usual, that's how TZR's team decided which gowns were the best outfits on the Oscars 2020 red carpet.
While there are usually a few tried and true favorites, this year's choices were all over the board. It all started with Janelle Monáe, who got several virtual screams from different members of the team thanks to her *extremely* shiny Ralph Lauren gown that was complete with a hood and featured no less than 168,000 Swarovski crystals. Brie Larson and Natalie Portman also caused a buzz, with both setting a cape trend that's sure to make an appearance again on future red carpets
But, of course, those weren't the only celebrities on the red carpet to cause a full-on freakout among TZR editors. Keep scrolling for all of our favorite outfits of the night that we'll still be thinking about, long after the show has ended.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
"She may not have worn the most sparkly dress, but I love the simplicity of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' outfit. It fit her perfectly and was the epitome of elegance." — Anna Buckman, Shopping News Editor
Janelle Monáe
"When Janelle appeared on my TV screen I screamed in the group chat. The futuristic look is something I'd never expect from Ralph Lauren, too — but I'm very into it." — Madge Maril, Shopping News Writer
Brie Larson
"Brie Larson literally just re-invented capes. This Celine gown is so incredibly chic and fits her like a glove. From her slicked back hairstyle down to her strappy sandals, this look is the whole package." — Maggie Haddad, Social Assistant
Billie Eilish
"I like that Billie tried a slightly more tailored silhouette while staying true to her personal style. It's cool that she's always willing to do something different than the traditional red carpet look." — Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor
Natalie Portman
"Natalie Portman's gown was equally stunning and inspiring. The dress was beautiful on its own, but what really stole the look was her embroidered Dior cape. The actor put names of female directors who weren't nominated. Her thoughtful action made her best dressed in my book." — Kelsey Stewart, Editorial Assistant
Penélope Cruz
"I fell completely in love with everything about this look from Penélope. The retro silhouette, the floral decal (so Carrie Bradshaw!), and the hair. It's Old Hollywood done right — and I'm here for it." — Angela Melero, Deputy Editor