It's just about time to retire your puffer and slip into something a little lighter. This year, a few brands are dropping their new spring 2020 arrivals a little bit early, making it possible to get ahead of the shift in seasons. If you love the idea of having a closet that's fully stocked with the newest styles for the months ahead, you'll want to peruse the brands that fashion girls are calling on to build out their warm-weather wardrobe. You'll see a selection of jewelry, footwear, frocks, and more — all of which are bound to invite sunshine.

We're seeing tons of daydreamy apparel this season, with LoveShackFancy's "fanciful" day dresses leading the charge. They also have a smattering of lacy tops worth taking a look at. Next, you'll see PatBO, which has tons in the same ethereal category. Its swim is making a notable splash this season, with various cuts and colors on offer. Oak + Fort just released everything from sweaters to sandals, with lots of quality textiles in play. Adding to the fun, menswear outfitter Rhone has just debuted its first women's capsule, which features activewear that's sleek and chic.

The accessories this season are equally punchy — take, for example, Jenna Hunter's dainty designs, which mimic our favorite fine jewelry brands' silhouettes for a fraction of the price. If you love quality French craftsmanship, you'll want to scope out the PELLEGRINO Paris Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which channels all the resplendent hues that the brand is known for in all-new silhouettes. The oh-so playful Printfresh is carrying out some new sleepwear prints, as well as a few textured pouches that are super on-trend. You'll also see a floor-length numbers from Sau Lee, which are perfect for showing up to spring galas and weddings alike.

Before you shop, TZR has a few leads to help you navigate the dozens of fresh wares — take a look at the colors and silhouettes everyone's been scoping since they appeared on runways last fall. Marie Antoinette-inspired frocks and print-mixing are among the hotly anticipated trends to try on for size. Once you feel informed and ready to splurge, continue on to shop the sunshine-soaked offerings.

LoveShackFancy COURTESY OF LOVESHACKFANCY LoveShackFancy’s Spring 2020 collection is now available online and in stores featuring knits, patchwork, and ruffles along all its new pieces. Tommy Top $285 LOVESHACKFANCY SEE ON LOVESHACKFANCY Castella Dress $895 LOVESHACKFANCY SEE ON LOVESHACKFANCY

Etnia Barcelona COURTESY OF ETNIA BARCELONA This sleek eyewear brand is always rolling out chic shapes, and its spring wares are no exception. Shop below. FAMARA SUN $269 Etnia Barcelona SEE ON ETNIA BARCELONA CIES SUN $269 Etnia Barcelona SEE ON ETNIA BARCELONA