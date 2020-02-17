A girl can dream — especially when it comes to planning your ultimate vacation. It may or may not even be in the cards for you to book a getaway right now, but that doesn't mean you can't window shop, right? And the most popular travel app around makes that oh-so-easy to do (for better or worse!). You know which epic spaces you've clicked "save" on, but surely there are a ton of gems you haven't even seen yet. That begs the question, "What are the most wish-listed Airbnb rentals?" Well, the company has taken the liberty of rounding up the best from the last 10 years, in case you needed some inspo for your upcoming anti-spring break (or just appreciate a little eye candy).

From treehouses to off-the-grid desert getaways — and even a few admittedly weird options — Airbnb offers some seriously unforgettable accommodations you might have otherwise never known about (Honestly, how did anyone plan a trip before it existed?). And in taking a look at the most wish-listed for every year starting back in 2011, it's clear that there are so many unique ways to vacation and that the trends are always changing. A sustainable, tropical getaway in the jungle? Yup, that's there. A private villa for you and all your friends to party together in Tuscany? That's available too.

If that alone isn't reason enough to go add to your wish list now, the rest of the top 10 certainly will. Ahead, find them all, as well as a few details that makes them so special.

2019: Santa Catarina, Brazil

Last year this private beachfront home located in a nature park was wish-listed more than 278,000 times. As you can tell from the photos, the views and location are absolutely stunning, but by looking over the reviews you can also see that those who stayed here called it "stunning and magical" and "truly what you see in the pictures." Rates start at $79, and you can book here.

2018: Santorini, Greece

The Hector Cave House, which is located steps from the Oia village and offers a plunge pool for two on the private veranda, has been wish-listed over 250,000 times. Of the unique property that's literally carved into a cliff, former guests say "waking up and looking outside was a joy we'll never forget" and that the rental is "a refuge for serenity." Rates start at $326 per night, and you can book here,

2017: Phuket, Thailand

The White Breeze Apartment has been wish-listed over 200,000 times with nearly 100 reviews that describe it as "perfect for relaxation" and "a charming and chic place to stay while in Rawai." Rates start at $52 per night, and you can book here.

2016: Cape Town, South Africa

With epic ocean and mountain views, an open floor plan with modern amenities, and a sprawling outdoor area, the Everview Suite in Camps Bay has earned a spot on wish lists over over 28,000 times and the nearly 300 reviewers have said "we couldn't have had a more wonderful or hospitable stay" and that they love how it's "beautifully decorated." Rates start at $367 per night, and you can book here.

2015: Bali, Indonesia

Steps away from the beach, this sustainable treehouse property has now been wish-listed over 270,000 times. And according to the reviews, it's even better than you see in pictures. One of the many who have been lucky enough to stay here says, "the character you find in this treehouse you won’t find anywhere else." Rates start at $87 per night, and you can book here.

2014: Mayne Island, Canada

Looking for something sustainabale? The Cob Cottage in British Colombia, which has already been wish-listed over 150,000 times, was made using all earth-friendly materials. Former guests describe their stay here as "pure magic" and "like a dream." Rates start at $121 per night, and you can book here,

2013: Isla Mujeres, Mexico

This world-famous "seashell house" (also known as Casa Caracol) is located on an island so tiny, those who stay here navigate from here to there by way of golf carts. But the reason it's been wish-listed over 235,000 times is the utterly unique architecture, which former guests call "amazing and very artsy" and "so much prettier in person." Rates start at $299 per night, and you can book here.

2012: Pioneertown, California

Get off-the-grid in this modern home near Joshua Tree. Wish-listed almost 100,000 times, it's been described as "the best house we ever rented" and offers "absolutely epic" views from the large glass windows. Rates start at $450 per night, and you can book here,

2011: Tuscany, Italy

Going somewhere with a group? Take a look at this 7-bedroom private villa with a massive outdoor area (great for weddings and other events) and private pool. Former guests have called it "a dream" and "truly unique," which probably explains why it's been wish-listed over 3,600 times. Rates start at $746 per night, and you can book here,