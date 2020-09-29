While Milan fashion week has quickly come and gone, the excitement isn't over quite yet. If the arrival of fall has you itching to update your wardrobe, the luxe pieces worn by the women in Italy are a great place to start. In fact, many of the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 are already available to shop. Though shows were done on a much smaller scale this season, influencers including Leonie Hanne, Caroline Daur, and Tamu McPherson were still able to attend in person, posing outside in their freshest seasonal picks.

As usual, many attendees arrived at events wearing full head-to-toe looks in support of the designer du jour. This season the fashion crowd sported bright ensembles by Alberta Ferretti, Etro, and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini while they took in the shows. And while a lot changed this fashion week, if one thing remained the same, it was Bottega Veneta's commanding domination, with the cult-favorite shoes strutting up and down the streets of Italy. Though the label opted not to present this season, influencers continued to show their love by wearing the clothes, bags, and heels of Creative Director Daniel Lee. For instance, McPherson wore the designer's tiger print pumps, Hanne made a statement in the Stretch Sandals, and Ilenia Toma showcased the ugly-cool Puddle Boots.

Make some room in your closet and shop the Milan fashion week streets style looks ahead. Plus, find some influencer styling tips on how to wear them.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Contrasting Hues

Mytheresa's Tiffany Hsu proved that bright red and neon pink mesh well together. The buying director wore a blazer and skirt set from Milan-based label The Attico, a jacket (worn underneath) from Jacquemus, and Amina Muaddi pumps.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Lots Of Shine

This attendee wore a lustrous satin dress from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini paired with silver mid-calf boots.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Bottega Everything

Leonie Hanne wore a bright look from Bottega Veneta. She opted for the brand's bright yellow fringed halterneck dress with its stretch sandals, finishing with a bag by the brand, too.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Rich Leather

Model Frida Aasen draped a plaid jacket over her shoulder. Her rich maroon skirt from Alberta Ferretti popped against her black button-down and boots.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Transitional Dressing

Lois Opoku embraced the fall weather with a long sheer coat from Samsøe Samsøe coupled with a checkered getup from Sportsmax. She doubled up on handbags by holding a clutch and wearing a belt bag.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Cape Season

For a fall outfit that's both chic and comfortable, follow Carlotta Rubaltelli's lead and couple a cape with knee-high boots. The influencer wore a striped cape by Chloé and finished off with a brown bag from Tod's.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Flashy Accessories

Tamu McPherson kept her look pared back with a white suit from Boss, adding intriguing elements by accessorizing with a shiny gold necklace and Bottega Veneta tiger print heels.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Matching Accessories

Gloves were one of the top accessories shown in the Fall/Winter 2020 collections, and Tamara Kalinic gave the accessory a whirl. The influencer coupled hers with a matching handbag from Fendi and mohair and cashmere dress also from the designer.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Punchy Pops Of Purple

Erika Boldrin strayed away from her typical neutral color palette and went with a clashing purple and pink ensemble. She arrived to Alberta Ferretti wearing the brand's ruffled sweater and trousers, and finished off with a pink lip.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Play With Texture

Elie Delphine wore Etro's wool and faux fur coat paired with its velvet trousers tucked into her brown knee-high boots and a belt.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Clunky Boots

Ilenia Toma took Bottega Veneta's new Puddle Boots for a spin. She kept the rest of her look simple with a trench coat and cool shades.

Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Opt For A Printed Trench

Consider switching things up and try out a printed trench coat this season. Angela Rozas Saiz wore a jungle print trench from Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta's Rubber-Trimmed Leather Chelsea Boots, and a Prada hair piece.