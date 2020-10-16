The perpetually makeup-free Alicia Keys teased the world with her radically simplistic beauty and enviable glow for years before announcing her debut venture into the skincare category this past summer. The project — a joint effort with e.l.f. Cosmetics — would feature body care, skin care, and makeup across the very-Alicia "keys" of body, spirit, mind, and connection. All are welcome for a first look via Keys Soulcare's celebrity-packed virtual lounge event this October.

The singer/skin-fluencer has tapped the likes of Misty Copeland, Rupi Kaur, alt-medicine authority Dr. Deepak Chopra, former Olympian Abby Wambach, and actor Rickey Thompson for a live-streamed unveiling of her highly anticipated collection. The immersive wellness event will feature Keys herself guiding participants through the four pillars whilst sharing moments from her own life and songs from her new album, Alicia.

Keys Soulcare went live in September with a site packed with stories and lifestyle inspiration à la Poosh, or the original celebrity beauty website, Goop. The singer kicked its content off with a video of her wind-down rituals called "Get Unready With Me." According to the brand, Keys Soulcare will not only be an e-commerce site but also a sort of digital community in which "lightworkers" — artists, experts, and general light-spreaders — share their own wellness insights.

"Creating Keys Soulcare has been my pleasure and my passion. The truth is, self-care — self-love, really — has always been super important to me," Keys says on the website. "It's not just the products that I use, it's also the space I give myself. To slow down. To meditate. To do a face mask or to light my favorite candle. It's these moments — these rituals — that nurture me and make me feel connected body, mind, and spirit."

The line is clean, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-developed. Its first debut products, coming this holiday season, will be a sage-and-oat milk candle and two skincare products not yet revealed.

Find out more about the brand during the Keys Soulcare Lounge event, October 21 at 9 p.m. EST. You can RSVP at KeysSoulcareLounge.com.