Considering the whirlwind of curveballs this year has had — many of which involve canceled events and gatherings — it’s understandable if you’ve nearly forgotten that award shows are still a thing. But if the first round has been any indication, Hollywood is making its adjustments to move forward amid a global pandemic. And naturally, so are its red carpets. Yes, the fashion world is still finding its footing with social distancing and other safety protocols surrounding COVID-19, but that didn’t stop celebrities from bringing the best looks to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. And if the Emmys are a peek into what’s to come, the next award season is bound to be filled with jaw-dropping fashion moments — even if they're streamed from home.

Leading the charge of the most eye-catching looks from the virtual red carpet is Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore a stunning metallic ruffled gown by Alexandre Vaulthier. Pairing it with vintage Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes, the Black-ish star created a statement-making look for televisions’ biggest night. Another beautiful ensemble was Zendaya’s Christopher John Rogers ensemble, which featured a two-toned dress, BVLGARI jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

A socially distanced red carpet has its perks, such as enough to don more expansive dresses, like Regina King’s playful Shiaparelli Couture dress, which only gave way for her minimalist Stuart Weitzman shoes to shine. Of course, these weren’t the only outfits that nearly stole the show. To see TZR’s top picks from the night, scroll down below.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2020 Emmys: Zendaya

The actor and first-time Emmys nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series wore a stunning Christopher John Rogers gown, Christian Louboutin heels and BVLGARI jewelry.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2020 Emmys: H.E.R.

H.E.R., the only performer for the 2020 Emmy Awards, opted for a custom bold cheongsam-inspired dress with matching pants in a floral chinoiserie print by Vera Wang. The artist accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Sheryl Jones jewelry, and Gentle Monster sunglasses.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2020 Emmys: Regina King

The award-winning Watchmen actor shared that her voluminous, royal blue Shiaparelli gown is what she would have worn look for the in-person awards show. King's virtual red carpet ensemble featured jewelry by Bondeye, Established, and Nouvel Heritage, as well as shoes by Stuart Weitzman. But since she was broadcasting from her home, she opted for a fuchsia suit (also by Shiaparelli) with a Breonna Taylor T-shirt.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2020 Emmys: Tracee Ellis Ross

The actor — who styled her own hair using her brand, Pattern Beauty — shined in a ruffled, metallic gold gown by Alexandre Vaulthier with shoes by Jimmy Choo. Ross completed her look with jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2020 Emmys: Reese Witherspoon

The Little Fires Everywhere star shined in Louis Vuitton as she celebrated the event at home.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2020 Emmys: Robin Thede

The comedian, writer, and nominee for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series made a case for mustard yellow in a jaw-dropping princess gown by Christian Siriano.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2020 Emmys: Cynthia Erivo

Erivo embraced the '90s mini dress trend that's running rampant right now, wearing a multi-colored dream by Versace and jewels by Tiffany & Co.

More to come...