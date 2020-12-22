French-girl style is copied around the world for its je ne sais quoi quality — i.e. that certain sense of coolness you just can't quite put your finger on. So, of course, it's no surprise that their interior style is just as envy-worthy — their Instagrams always seem to feature an expert mix of pieces, again leaving most people wondering exactly how to reproduce each look. While a lot of it can be chalked up to the fact that they're just good at aesthetics, they also do reveal some of their secrets from time to time by tagging their posts with the home decor stores where French girls actually shop.

Sadly, if you live in America, you can't buy from many of their favorites — often, their stuff comes from European brands or are incredible vintage finds. That said, there are plenty more that are available in the US and even offer many of the same pieces so you can copy the French-girl aesthetic to a T. And luckily, TZR has scoured the social media accounts of French influencers and cool girls to find some of the most popular. Six of the home decor stores they shop frequently, ahead.

Home Decor Store: Desenio

Tap the tags on the walls of almost any French influencer, and you'll probably see Desenio's prints among the artwork. The store offers a wide variety of posters and mounting solutions, and many of its designs are Scandinavian-inspired. That said, there's honestly something for every style, as you can see clearly from the brand's prints featured on the accounts of It-girls @linaose and @cerisedaily.

Home Decor Store: Anissa Kermiche

Fine jewelry brand Anissa Kermiche's home objects clearly have a universal appeal, because the label's sculptural pieces are found as frequently on the accounts of French influencers as they are American cool girls. People including Mathilde Lacombe, the co-founder of skincare brand aime, and her sister Hélène Lacombe, a French architect and illustrator, have posted their Kermiche-designed wares on Instagram, serving as proof of the brand's popularity around the world.

Home Decor Store: H&M Home

They may seem like they're too cool to care about a bargain, but judging from the amount of French It-girls who have H&M Home pieces in their spaces, it's clear that even the coolest people in France appreciate a well-priced decoration. As demonstrated by Parisian Léna Farl and French architect Julie Sergent Ferreri, it's the place to go for affordable artistic pieces.

Home Decor Store: Zara Home

Zara Home is another affordable go-to brand of French girls — it's frequently found on the Instagram accounts of all styles. Though sadly, Zara Home in Europe often offers a bigger selection of products than the American site, there are still plenty of trendy pieces to shop from, such as plaid pillows like blogger @ellesenparlent's, and Ferreri's chic flowerpot stand.

Home Decor Store: La Redoute

It's actually difficult to find a French girl that hasn't tagged La Redoute in at least one photo — that's how loved the retailer is. The brand is featured on the accounts of Clémence Allaire, Emilie Daudin, and more, proving yet again that the influencers of France really do appreciate a good bargain find. Like Zara Home and H&M Home, La Redoute carries tons of small decor items and textiles, but it also sells a wide range of furniture, so head here if you're looking for a seriously large selection of home goods. And, while it is a French store, it does offer free worldwide shipping (with some exclusions), along with an English version of the site with USD prices.

Home Decor Store: IKEA

Like basically everyone else, French women love a good IKEA find, and shop this megastore for everything from plants to kitchen cabinets — just look at influencers like Franny Monzemba and Lisa Germaneau for proof.