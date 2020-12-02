Whether you're looking for it or not, makeup inspiration is found everywhere you turn. From walking up and down the streets in your city, following along during fashion week, to tuning into hit shows like Euphoria, your surroundings are buzzing with beauty ideas you can try out at home. And right now, if you're in need of some holiday makeup inspiration to get you in the spirit, all you need to do is pick up your phone and scroll through the Instagram feeds of celebrity makeup artists.

"This year is a little different as we are all wearing masks a lot of the time," Tobi Henney, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Ashley Graham and Ellie Goulding, tells TZR about holiday makeup trends. "It’s all about playing up the eyes with fun products that are metallic or have a little glitter fleck with an amazing mascara." But, if you're not one to go all out with shimmer, Georgie Eisdell, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Sophie Turner and Gwyneth Paltrow, says that a gorgeous mascara is the way to go this holiday season. Her favorite is Pat McGrath's Dark Star Mascara, which she notes is possibly the best formula she's ever used.

Get your products ready and keep scrolling below to find all the holiday makeup inspiration you need to see this season. Whether you choose to use glitter or not, ring in the season with a luxe makeup look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Vivid Liner

@georgieeisdell

"I am seeing a lot of liner, classic black and for a pop of color, I’m seeing some blues and greens, which I love," Eisdell says. Recreate the celeb makeup artist's look above by swiping a vivid hue over your classic black cat-eye.

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Glitter On Glitter

It's hard to deny the appeal of an obscene amount of glitter for the holidays. But before you grab any sparkly shadow you find at Sephora, you'll want to consider a few things. Michael Anthony, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, suggests looking for pigmentation. "Sometimes a glittery eyeshadow will give you a sheer sparkling effect, but they are fairly translucent and you can see through them to whatever is going on underneath." His recommendation? Haus Labs' Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder. "It was designed for everyday wear and stage performance, so they definitely stay put."

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Glittery Liner All Over

Imaxtree

"This holiday season, I’m loving glittery eyeliners and pops of colors on the lips," Renée Loiz, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include starlets like Jenna Ortega and Faithe Herman, tells TZR. She says Marc Jacobs' Highliners are a great option, and her favorites include JazzBerry (raspberry shimmer), Overt (green shimmer), and RoCocoa (golden brown shimmer). "Use them to define eyes by outlining the top and bottom or go full glam and blend the eyeliner out for a smoky eye," she explains.

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Colored Eyeshadow

Courtesy Of Tobi Henney

"Try a pop of color in one shade all over the lid to add a bit of fun to your holiday makeup look," Henney says. Give the springy look above a try and opt for light purple, or if you like to stick to classic holiday shades, choose hunter green.

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Teal Smokey-Eye

@georgieeisdell

Instead of your traditional smokey-eye using dark browns and black, opt for bright blue. Eisdell achieved the look about using Chanel's Stylo Yeux Waterproof eyeliner in Intense Teal and the teal shadow in Viseart's Eyeshadow Palette in Editorial Brights.

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Long Spidery Lashes

@georgieeisdell

"Lashes, lashes, and more lashes are always a part of my world, whether it's trending or not, it is definitely my holiday vibe," Eisdell says. Pair the spidery lashes with a soft pink lip as shown above on Sophie Turner, or go for something striking and on-trend for the season like a deep purple.

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Classic Red Lip

Courtesy Of Tobi Henney

"Team your classic matte red lipstick with a natural makeup base and some gorgeous mascara to accentuate the eyes," Henney says. Keep the rest of your complexion glowy by swiping on highlighter and finishing off with a setting spray, like Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Smudged Liner

Courtesy Of Renee Loiz

"For a little drama, add two to three coats of Pat McGrath’s FetishEyes Mascara to both top and bottom lashes," Loiz says. Then, she'll apply a glitter eyeliner and a fun, festive sparkly lid. "Smudging the eyeliner gives you a quick sexy, smoky-eye and can be done in a pinch when you’re headed out to your holiday party."

Holiday Makeup Inspiration: Neutral Eye

Courtesy Of Tobi Henney

"If you prefer a more natural makeup look, create a monochromatic look using one color palette in taupes and neutral tones," Henney notes. Snag the Born This Way The Natural Nudes Complexion Inspired Eyeshadow Palette from Too Faced and choose from any of the nude shades.