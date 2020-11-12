Understandably, lipstick might be the last thing on your mind right now. But, don't let your favorite lip products collect dust at the bottom of your drawer just because you'll be wearing a mask. With any social distancing holiday events you have marked on your calendar, you'll want to arrive in a trendy winter lipstick shade. And while a red pout screams winter, you have some subtle hues to choose from, too.

Nikki Wolff, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Dua Lipa and Yara Shahidi, says that people are choosing colors that are forgiving, softer, and wearable. "Of course, we’re also responding to the trends in fashion, which include lilac, peach, and olive shades this winter, all perfectly complimented by a rosewood pink pout or a violet kiss," she adds.

And you'll find that some of the key winter shades are now catered to all skin tones. "I am seeing lots of variations of nudes which are more inclusive, as not everyone has the same 'nude lip' because nude differs depending on your skin depth and undertone," Mélanie Inglessis, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Olivia Wilde and Amber Heard, tells TZR. "We are finally seeing that there is no 'one nude fits all' color." Inglessis says cosmetic companies are expanding their shade ranges to suit everyone. "Previously, this has just been seen in complexion products, [but] we are now seeing it translated to inclusivity in other color categories, like lip and eye."

It's time to get shopping for winter lipsticks. Ahead, find five colors that celebrity makeup artists are seeing in demand this season.

Winter Lipstick Shade: Rosewood

@nikki_makeup

"Rosewood shades are popular right now, giving a wearable, feminine pop of color to your look," Wolff says. If you love a lip pencil, consider testing out Lorac's Matte Lip Color in Rosewood. And for a formula that will surely stay put under your mask, opt for Anastasia Beverly Hills' Lip Stain in Rosewood.

Winter Lipstick Shade: Brick

@armanibeauty

Inglessis is noticing brick trending for winter, which she thinks is a bit unexpected. "Especially matte — it feels a little 90’s and I love it!" Her pick: Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro in Venetian Red. For those who want to try an affordable product before splurging, look to Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Voyager.

Winter Lipstick Shade: Nudes

@nikki_makeup

Inglessis isn't the only celebrity MUA seeing an influx in nude shades this winter. Because of masks, Camara Aunique, a celeb makeup artist who works with Angela Bassett and Chloe x Halle, says nude shades are being favored as they don't get all over your face. "Masks tend to smear your colors so it’s nice to have a color that wouldn’t be as noticeable." You can't go wrong with Mented Cosmetics' range of nude matte lipsticks. But if you tend to prefer a sheer formula, opt for NARS' lipstick in Belle De Jour or Fenty Beauty's Slip Shine Sheer Shiny in Makeout Break.

Winter Lipstick Shade: Deep Purples

@bossylipstick

"Winter is always a time to pull out the darker shades of reds and purples," Inglessis notes. When you're choosing a dark color, she says the most important thing to remember is to lean away from formulas that are drying. For a moisturizing deep purple option, she loves Rouge d’Armani Matte in Attitude. And if you're in search of a product that won't smudge, go for Bossy Cosmetics' Liquid Matte Genius Lipstick in Sugar Beet. Eager for a luxe addition to your lip collection? Givenchy's Le Rouge Lipstick in Violet Audacieux is exactly what you need.

Winter Lipstick Shade: All Tones Of Red

@melaniemakeup

What's winter without red shades cropping up? "I feel like we will be seeing and wearing all tones of red," Aunique says. "I know I enjoy a good red and burgundy color during the holidays." If you like a true poppy red, snag Uoma's Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Sage or MAC's bestselling Ruby Woo. Alternatively, if you're looking for a rich burgundy, consider Pat McGrath's MatteTrance Lipstick in Vendetta.