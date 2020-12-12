Of the many things to fall by the wayside this year, my beloved lipsticks are the ones I'm feeling the most. The vivid coral and berry shades I used to reach for as I stepped out have been quietly collecting dust in my makeup arsenal for the past eight months ... until now. As we entered December and the festive season kicked into full gear, I made the conscious decision to treat myself to full-glam looks — complete with high-octane holiday lipstick — even if I have nowhere to go.

The thing is, my go-to holiday movies, Christmas cookies, and festive music are just not working their usual charm. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy all of it, but being socially distant during the most wonderful time of the year is getting to me. That's why I've been opting to dress up my lips like it's party time, and the impact it's had on my mood has been, well, impactful. Just taking meetings and hopping onto holiday Zoom parties with a bright red or shiny gold lip makes me feel a bit more confident and joyful, and reminds me that there's still plenty to celebrate amidst the chaos that is 2020.

In fact, if you really want to get scientific here, there's research that has found a bold lipstick can positively affect your state of mind. A 2011 study by Edith Cowan University that surveyed 300 women, found 85% reported feeling "really good about themselves" when wearing a bright lip color. One 38-year-old female participant even noted: "I think that lipstick gives you a certain amount of euphoria and giddiness because it makes you feel and look great and I know I [do]."

These days, we can all use a little euphoria, wherever we can find it. Ahead, the four lipstick looks I'm leaning on this holiday season to lift my spirits, and the coordinating makeup that really allows the shades to shine.

Holiday Lipsticks: Bubblegum

Inspired by Kacey Musgraves' makeup in her latest music video for "Easy," I love the idea of a cotton candy-colored lip paired with an equally sweet pastel eye. I've always been drawn to a purple and pink color combo, and when featured on the eyes and lips, the pair is downright ethereal — sugarplum fairy-esque, if you will.

Holiday Lipsticks: Gilded & Golden

Metallic finishes feel as quintessentially holiday as red and green, and are a far less cheesy route to go when it comes to makeup. To be honest, I never really tried a metallic-like lip, and now I'm kicking myself for it. When incorporated with a monochromatic gilded look (eyes and cheeks included), this shiny lip is a knockout, and perfect for your next Zoom holiday party.

Holiday Lipsticks: Coral

I can't deny my signature coral lip color this season, especially since it's been so long since I indulged. For this orangey-red shade, I like to keep the rest of my face clean and simple, typically topping things off with a sleek winged liner.

Holiday Lipsticks: Nude

I've normally avoided nude lipsticks as I always felt like they washed out my face. That's probably because I was selecting the wrong shade. I finally got my hands on a warm nude that complemented my skin color, and it was a game changer. This season, I'm embracing my newfound love of nude lipstick by pairing it with a jewel-toned smoky eye. The look is high-impact, yet easy to execute — a win-win!