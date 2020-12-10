Dive bars and pickup trucks have never looked as chic as Troye Sivan and Kacey Musgraves make them look in their new music video for "Easy." The most scene-stealing moments of all however (for a beauty lover at least) might be Musgraves' purple eyes courtesy of makeup artist Moani Lee using Pat McGrath Labs makeup.

Lee used Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette, starting by blending 'Violet Void' "through the crease to create depth and structure," she explains on her Instagram (pictured below). She then mixed 'Electron' and 'Odyssey,' and swept them over the eyelid, "blending into the crease color to create a seamless transition with multi-dimensional highlights." The final color, 'Lavender Blue' is from the Celestial Divinity Luxe Quad, which Lee applied "to the inner corners of the eyes for a final pop of pastel violet." To smoke out the look she used Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in 'Blk Coffee,' which she applied to the outer edge of the eye and then smudged into the upper and lower lash line, before finishing the look with "a few coats of Dark Star Mascara for "a rebellious layered lash look."

Musgraves' matte nude lips are the other standout in this look — they complement, but don't compete with the pastel purple eyes. To achieve the look, Lee used the Limited-Edition Celestial Divinity Pave MatteTrance Lipstick in ‘OMI’ and layered Lip Fetish Balm in ‘BLOW UP’ over it for "a dewy and luminous effect."

The true beauty of this look is that it's actually easily replicated and perfect for an ethereal holiday look. And while several shades and products were used to create the one for Musgraves, you can streamline things by investing in a soft lilac shadow and nude lip to get a similar vibe this season.

Wanna recreate the magic? Enjoy the full music video and the exact products Lee used below.

