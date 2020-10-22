Just in time to kick off the holiday season, the H&M x The Vampire's Wife collaboration is officially here. The luxury label is bringing its glamorous, Victorian-inspired designs to the masses with the high street retailer — and they touch on some major trends for the season. Those of you who love the old-school pieces that bubbled to the surface this season may want to act swiftly — the capsule launched on Oct. 22 and it's already selling out.

Each time H&M launches a designer collaboration, the fashion world becomes a frenzy. Anticipation rivals that of a streetwear drop, and stock runs out just as fast. To make matters more exciting, some shoppers shift gears for the resale market, upping the ante by buying and reselling pieces from the collection. But aside from the hype H&M builds for designer partnerships, the company also introduces fashion brands like The Vampire’s Wife to its global fanbase, giving shoppers a new label to watch and love.

The H&M x The Vampire's Wife embraces the rise of this season's retro-inspired pieces with unabashedly feminine silhouettes. The British label’s founder, model Susie Cave, channeled The Vampire’s Wife’s ethos into the collection, which celebrates women and the female form. Items include ruffle-trimmed dresses, a lace cape, and an exaggerated statement collar — a growing trend from earlier this year.

“It was a great honour to be asked to be the designer and the creative director of The Vampire’s Wife collaboration with H&M,” Cave said in a press release. “I hope this collection gives as much joy to those who wear it, as it did for me to create it.” The designer goes on to share that the capsule embodies the dark, sensual energy of her brand — which comes through clearly in each piece.

In addition to the lace statement pieces and velvet dresses, the new collaboration features more versatile items such as a graphic T-shirt and jewelry to embellish every fall ensemble. But no matter what pieces from the collaboration you get, you can showcase the spirit of The Vampire’s Wife for any occasion this fall and winter.

