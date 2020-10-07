Okay, you don't really needs convincing to wear florals every day of the year, but Erdem has always provided the fashion world with stylish options that do just that. The London-based fashion house has become known in the industry for its romantic, fantastical prints. But now that Erdem has launched an exclusive collection with The Outnet, the label’s iconic prints are getting a whole new look.

On Oct. 7, Erdem released a 25-piece capsule for the luxury retailer, featuring new silhouettes that give new life to some of its most popular prints from past seasons. In other words, you’ll have even more ways to wear florals for fall. The label’s namesake and creative director, Erdem Moralioglu — who showcased mythology-inspired dresses at London Fashion Week back in February — tells TZR in an email that he wanted to focus on his favorite silhouettes, as well as create a full wardrobe to cover any sartorial needs you might have.

Moralioglu’s new collection includes new romantic dresses, tops, skirts, and a pair of pajama-style trousers, so you can sport the brand’s whimsical pieces for any occasion. “I wanted to use prints that had never been used before with the new silhouettes I chose,” he says.

Courtesy of The Outnet Courtesy of The Outnet

While Erdem’s collaboration with The Outnet gives the designer a new way to explore year-round florals, it also utilizes leftover materials. “We have been consciously looking to find ways to use fabric that has remained from seasons to avoid waste, and this seemed like such a great way to create something new and to recycle,” he explains. Moralioglu adds that one of the perks to revisiting older materials is the joy of going into Erdem’s archive.

Courtesy of The Outnet

If you find yourself at a crossroads with how to style summery prints in the cooler months of the year, take a page from Moralioglu’s book, which involves a mix and match of silhouettes. “I love the combination of something very masculine with something very feminine,” he shares. “In my last show, I paired oversized Scottish knitwear with delicate dresses and skirts.”

Ready to add more florals to your fall capsule wardrobe? Scroll down to shop TZR's picks from the Erdem collection for The Outnet below.

