Like New York, London's bi-annual runway extravaganza took on a more subdued feel in the midst of the global pandemic. Not only were big events skipped in favor of shoots or distanced catwalks, but for Spring/Summer 2021 London Fashion Week's trends also reflected the times. There were two specific approaches to design that designers chose — a more streamlined, pared-back aesthetic, or one that was dreamy and decadent (some designers included both in the same collection).

As shoppers around the globe grapple with the realities of dressing for a life mostly spent at home, they're considering these same ideas: purchasing and wearing classic clothes that they can hold onto for years to come or using their wardrobe as a way to bring a little energy and happiness into their lives. Either way, London — the home of both royalty and punk rock — has a few ideas for how you'll want to dress for spring. From Burberry's sporty-cool separates to Erdem's dreamy mythology-inspired dresses, you'll find all you need to know below.

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Refined Florals

Emilia Wickstead Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Emilia Wickstead.

Springtime florals are nothing new, but for the coming Spring, you'll find designers taking a more subtle approach to blossoms. Romantic brocade in soft color stories was a favorite at Emilia Wickstead and Erdem. If you've missed dressing up, this is a pretty trend to have on your radar.

Erdem Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Erdem

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Opulence

Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Simone Rocha.

For the fashion-lover who's ready to throw themselves back into all-out style, consider the over-the-top opulence of Simone Rocha and deconstructed femininity of Preen By Thornton Bregazzi. They're not your typical wear-to-work ensembles, but without any occasion to dress up for, you can feel free to wear these looks at home.

Preen By Thornton Bregazzi Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy BFC

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Art School

Roksanda Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy BFC

Painterly swirls and funky drips allude to the reality of quarantine: Now is the time to explore new creative hobbies. If the canvas isn't where you're most comfortable (baking, gardening, and reading are worthy pastimes, too!), instead, try wearing the art á la Roksanda and Christopher Kane.

Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Christopher Kane

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Ruffled Up

Molly Goddard Spring/Summer 20201. Photo: Courtesy Molly Goddard.

First in New York and now London, designers have presented tops and dresses covered in delicate ruffles and frills. When every meeting is done via webcam, a little texture is a welcome alternative to your usual tees or crisp button-downs.

Rixo Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Rixo

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Super '70s

Charlotte Knowles Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy BFC

For those shopping for a more minimal, timeless wardrobe, one simple way to embrace the look is by shopping for staples with an intentional nod to the '70s. Flared pants, wide lapels, and structured bags are all classic — but don't feel boring.

Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Victoria Beckham.

London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Grab-You Graphics

Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Vivienne Westwood

Punky, loud London style has long been championed by designer Vivienne Westwood, and for Spring, she's continuing her legacy with bold, graphic separates that are meant to call attention to your outfit. At Burberry, sleek trenches were contrasted with nautical graphics invoking the season's thematic story: a mermaid and shark falling in love. This trend emphasizes the fact that even when stuck at home, imagination knows no bounds.