With scenes of self-care dominating the internet in place of now-extraneous OOTDs and get-ready-with-me content, luxury candles have reached their peak of importance. The money that once fueled the fashion industry is now powering a budding trade of fashionable flames — and with the unveiling of its new Boy Smells candle collab, the beloved Scandi brand GANNI looks to be on board with that trend.

Launching Nov. 19 is a limited-edition Park Life candle influenced by the resurgence of "park culture" and finding solace and sanctitude "in the most unexpected places," the brands both said in a press release. In addition to being available on both labels' websites, the launch will also be sold at SPACE, an in-store designer boutique at Nordstrom.

"During lockdown, taking time out in nature really kept me sane," Ditte Reffstrup, GANNI's Creative Director, said in the release. "In Copenhagen, we're lucky to have lots of open spaces — you're never far from a park or the seaside. Spending more time at home was also important for me. I've always loved lighting candles around the house, we have such dark winters, so candles are perfect for creating some hygge."

The timing of GANNI's grand entrance into homeware couldn't be more impeccable: Sunlight is getting increasingly scarce, the holidays are almost officially underway, and this $39 "fashion candle" begs to be wrapped up and given to every friend as a complement to their coziest sweatpants and repeated nights in.

It smells of ginger, basil, and fig with notes of sage, clove, tonka bean, and sandalwood, altogether lending to "a multi-sensory experience that transports the body and mind to an autumnal parkscape on a brisk fall afternoon." It's packaged in a sage iteration of Boy Smells' signature glassware and is itself made of ethically harvested beeswax and organic coconut wax. The name, according to Reffstrup, is a nod to her favorite '90s pop band.

The Park Life candle comes just months after another (wildly successful) fashion candle launch by LOEWE and a Balmain x Trudon collaboration, both of which dropped this past September. It's Boy Smells' first collaboration with a fashion brand and major retailer, and the candle company says it aims to "ignite conversation at the intersection of fashion and decor" with the limited-edition launch. Shop Instagram's next sensation, ahead.

