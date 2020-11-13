You've never met a Boy Smells candle you didn't like, that's a guarantee. The candle authority (which also crafts some damn good underwear), sets itself apart as the "cool kid" of fragrance, with scents inspired by kush, the rodeo, and crystal fantasies. They're the candles you can't get enough of, and now, the brand is making an extended Boy Smells experience a reality. Boy Smells Magnum candles, at a whopping 28 oz., have just been announced, and they're the perfect gift for your fragrance-obsessed friends... or to keep yourself.

The brand says that they've been inundated with requests for the larger sizes for years. "We’ve been getting nonstop requests and feedback from customers through emails and DMs asking for enlarged versions of their favorite scents for bigger spaces in their homes," Matthew Herman and David Kien, co-founders and partners in real-life, tell TZR. However, with 20 beloved scents to choose from, narrowing it down to five Magnums came with some tough decisions. "Kush was our very first scent and the one that really put us on the map in the fragrance space," Herman and Kien say. "It continues to be our best-selling candle to date, so we knew that it had to be a part of our Magnum launch. The others, Ash, Cedar Stack, Cowboy Kush, and Cashmere Kush, have also been best-sellers and each embody the best of our brand as a whole."

Boy Smells

And surprisingly, expanding the size of the candles wasn't a particularly easy process. "It’s been quite a research and development experience translating our standard sized candles into three-wick candles," Herman and Kien say. "As anyone familiar with candle production knows, getting the right size of wick, when there are so many sizes to choose from, takes some time. You have to figure which wicks burn evenly without burning through the wax too quickly. It's been an exercise in patience. We’ve gone through multiple rounds before arriving at the ideal wick size."

Now, after a year of development, the three-wick candles are here. However, Herman and Kien are staying mum about any future scents to follow suit. "We enjoy an air of mystery, and will leave this open ended," they say. "For now, we want people to warm up to the nine options we have available."

