There's no doubt that 2020 is the year of WFH recommendation lists. There are lists for products that will relieve work stress, lists for everything you need for your newfound back pain, lists for desk items to make your workspace cuter — it goes on and on. But now that it's officially the holiday season, it's time to start thinking about what you can buy to make everyone else's WFH situation a little less miserable, because chances are, most of your loved ones are also pining for those office improvements just as much as you. The best place to start? A tech gift, which spans categories and, if it's good, will actually make someone's life easier.

Have a friend or family member who's not so into the seriously "tech-y" side of things? That's fine, too — something like an Ember mug, which will keep their coffee warm, or a Molekule air purifier, which helps destroy pollutants in the home, feels just as cool and innovative.

And on the opposite end, there are tons of options that will truly simplify and improve a workspace, like Google's Nest Audio (aka an assistant and music speakers in one) or a pair of Sony's beloved noise-canceling headphones to block out all the sound your family's making while you're trying to concentrate.

Ahead, these tech gifts and more to upgrade WFH life for everyone on your list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.