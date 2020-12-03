The Best Tech Gifts To Make Working From Home Easier (& Maybe Even Enjoyable)
There's no doubt that 2020 is the year of WFH recommendation lists. There are lists for products that will relieve work stress, lists for everything you need for your newfound back pain, lists for desk items to make your workspace cuter — it goes on and on. But now that it's officially the holiday season, it's time to start thinking about what you can buy to make everyone else's WFH situation a little less miserable, because chances are, most of your loved ones are also pining for those office improvements just as much as you. The best place to start? A tech gift, which spans categories and, if it's good, will actually make someone's life easier.
Have a friend or family member who's not so into the seriously "tech-y" side of things? That's fine, too — something like an Ember mug, which will keep their coffee warm, or a Molekule air purifier, which helps destroy pollutants in the home, feels just as cool and innovative.
And on the opposite end, there are tons of options that will truly simplify and improve a workspace, like Google's Nest Audio (aka an assistant and music speakers in one) or a pair of Sony's beloved noise-canceling headphones to block out all the sound your family's making while you're trying to concentrate.
Ahead, these tech gifts and more to upgrade WFH life for everyone on your list.
Weird lighting can make it tough to be productive, but Dyson's Lightcycle light seeks to help with that common issue. The lamp automatically adjusts its color temperature and brightness to ensure that you're getting the right light for the time of day, plus the properties of natural daylight.
Know someone who could seriously use an assistant (and maybe some music to help them relax, too)? Gift a Nest Audio, which can control your smart home, stream music, and answer all (or at least most) of your burning questions.
Sharing an office with spouses, roommates, and/or kids is never easy, but noise-canceling headphones can make it a little more bearable. Give your loved ones one of the best pairs out there, which look sleek and feature Bluetooth technology so there's no worrying about annoying wires.
For that person whose gadgets are constantly teetering on one percent, this wireless solar keyboard is a lifesaver. It charges by lamplight or sunlight, indoors or outdoors, and on a full charge it lasts for at least three months.
Make charging easier with this beautifully designed charging pad — it has a non-slip tread to keep devices in place, and will look so much cuter on a desk than all those ugly wires.
We all know that one person who's tried every hack in the book to drink more water, and this bottle might finally be the solution once and for all (so your gift recipient will be forever thankful). It tracks your water intake and then lights up to remind you to drink more through its free app, so it's nearly impossible *not* to remember to take those sips.
Stressed-out workers will love these speakers, which can be played twice a day for three minutes to give listeners the benefits of lowered stress and anxiety that you'd typically experience from a 30-minute meditation session.
It's that time of year when the heat is on high and everyone's skin is dried out and flaky — in other words, the perfect opportunity to gift a humidifier. Skip the massive, bulky options that shoot out large streams of mist for this reimagined model from Canopy, which is "designed with proprietary technology for clean, filtered moisture." It's ideal for sitting on a desk to keep humidity in the air all day long.
Make sure your minimalist friend's work space is as sleek as the rest of their home with this cool arc mouse from Microsoft, which is lightweight, features a full scroll plane, and is made for comfortable, natural interaction.
Having to constantly reheat your beverages while you're working is annoying and distracting, which is why a temperature-controlled cup is the perfect gift for any coffee and tea lovers.
For your relative or friend that's living in a big city, it's likely they could use one of Molekule's air purifiers, which are designed to "destroy a vast range of indoor air pollutants" through a technology called PECO that utilizes free radicals to break them down.
A stress-relieving seat situation is always welcome, and this massage cushion does just that through rolling and kneading action, as well as optional heat and vibration.
It's impossible to to work when your hands are cold, and with winter weather setting in, home offices will be chilly for the forseeable future. Gift this heated mouse pad to the person in your life who's always freezing to make their WFH hours a little bit more enjoyable.