The Statement Shorts Trend Is Summer's Answer To Sweatpants

If you have barely deviated from your uniform of sweatpants and house dresses over the past three months, you might want to invest in statement shorts, the summer trend destined to be the most comfortable warm weather hero piece. With the ease of your favorite bottoms and the lightweight breeziness of your go-to sun dress, summer shorts are already winners, but it's the colorful, bold and playfully printed iterations that will earn them a spot at the top of your must-have list.

It's true that styles ranging from Bermuda lengths to micro crops have been making the rounds on spring summer runways for the past few years, but the newest trend that unites all of these silhouettes is the introduction of unexpected colors, vibrant prints and unique fabrications. Rather than simply playing second fiddle, like jeans or neutral trousers (or your beloved taupe sweatpants), these so called "resort shorts" demand the spotlight. And while statement tops and flirty dresses still deserve their time in the sun, these shorts are, in contrast, blissfully easy to wear. Whether you're juggling a business zoom call and a rambunctious pet or heading from a hike to the grocery store, these versatile styles will get you through the lot, thus also minimizing the likelihood of outfit changes (read: laundry). So if you find yourself increasingly balancing your fashion sensibilities with a fair amount of laziness, this trend is for you. Ditto if you need to brighten your everyday during these dark times. Here, a few variations and ways to style them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Statement Shorts Trend: Summer Colors

A great way to invigorate your wardrobe while remaining super comfortable, is by utilizing color, specifically joyful color combinations. Try orange and green, pink and red or yellow and blue to put a little extra pep in your step.

Statement Shorts Trend: Luxe Leather

Assuming you're not contending with high humidity, leather is a great, bold choice without being necessarily colorful. Pair with neutral basics like a bodysuit or a sleeveless tee for minimalist appeal.

Statement Shorts Trend: Unexpected Ruffles

Temper the sweetness of a ruffled or pink pair with a chunky knit and some classic sneakers.

Statement Shorts Trend: Crisp & Polished

A high-waisted printed style delivers instant polish, which you can further amplify with a collared shirt. If you choose to up the ante by coordinating the print, power to you.

Statement Shorts Trend: Sleek & Sultry

Maybe it's a date, maybe it's a dance class, either way, sometimes you just need to turn up the drama. Team a textured pair (think high shine or plissé) with a pared-back top for a modern look.

Statement Shorts Trend: Modern Suiting

Tailored styles, whether more structured or in relaxed linen, feel fresh both as part of a matching suit set or on their own. Opt for a pair in a quirky shade or try a quilted, pull on style to mix things up.

Statement Shorts Trend: Mix & Match

Opt for a multi-colored printed version like these shorts from Toga, and pair them with a printed blouse and loud accessories like colorful mules or neon jewelry.

Statement Shorts Trend: Laid-Back Athletic

Athletic-inspired styles are perfect for lounging outside as the temperatures rise, particularly in fabrications like nylon and linen. They look equally great with bathing suits as they do with tees or shirting.