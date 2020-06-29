The Tony Awards and Met Gala may have been cancelled, but this year's BET Awards were not going anywhere. Not in 2020, a year all of history will remember for explosively turning a corner on racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. Still, the past month of posting, protesting, and grieving has been exhausting for the Black community. The occasion came at a perfect time — a time to come together, reset, be inspired and be entertained. "That's precisely why we had to do the awards — 'cause we deserve a break!" said multitalented host Amanda Seales in her opening monologue. The 8 best outfits on Instagram from the BET Awards are a celebration of this very fact, with a little help from several bold fashion looks, of course.

Themed "Our Culture Can't Be Cancelled," the night was full of performances from Chloe x Halle, John Legend, Alicia Keys, and more — all of which delivered messages of glory and hope. "My favorite thing about music is how it reminds us that we’re not alone," wrote Alicia Keys in a Tweet. Her performance spotlighted Sandra Bland, a Chicago-area woman who's death in prison days after being arrested in 2015 caused outcry "This performance for the #BETAwards touched me deeply," Keys wrote. "What did u feel?"

To browse the best and boldest posts from the e-ceremony, continue ahead:

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Nomzamo Mbatha

Wearing a jaw-dropping LBD by cult-followed womenswear brand Cavanaugh Baker, Mbatha stunned in the rhinestone-trimmed design, punctuated by a glittering bow. The South African It-girl was one of several international presenters for the evening.

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Lizzo

Lizzo IG'd her acceptance speech for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and it was an inspiring one. Thanking Beyonce for everything she's done for Black culture, she went on to emphasize how each year, the BET Awards have made her feel like a winner, even without the same take-home hardware. Her bold gown channeled the same maximalism as Mbatha's, quickly making extroverted style a theme for the evening.

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Amanda Seales

As evening host, Seales knew she had to dress to impress. So, she enlisted 13 different outfits — all created by Black designers — to do the trick. The look above is Grayscale's $85 Red Ruffle Dress, which is now totally sold out.

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Chloe X Halle

The sister duo performed a single from their new album, Ungodly Hour, wearing two matching latex looks by TLZ L'FEMME. Their swipe-able post gave it to us from all the angles, but spared their outfit change to synced all-white looks, which took place mid-performance. Be sure to watch the full act to see both ensembles.

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Summer Walker

Through two dueling stages, the songstress performed alongside Usher, creating a moody worlds-apart illusion as the two riffed together to ‘Session 32’, ‘Come Thru’, and ‘You Make Me Wanna.’

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Marsai Martin

Martin's super-casual BET post was the perfect antidote to glossier looks. The Black-ish star opted for a casual marigold dress while floating around her pool and winning the Young Stars Award.

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Jennifer Hudson

Stealing the show with a teaser of her portrayal of Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson's Instagram drew quite the crowd. Her caption, "We are Royalty! Oh what a lovely precious thing it is to be young gifted and black" hinted at the Queen of Soul's 1972 cover of the song "To Be Young, Gifted And Black," which Hudson performed at the e-ceremony.

Best Outfits From 2020's BET Awards: Megan Thee Stallion

In a thank-you post for her Best Female Hip Hop Artist win, Megan Thee Stallion posted in a crushed velvet cutout gown, a simplistic look that totally juxtaposed her biker-chic look from her performances of 'Girls in the Hood’ and ‘Savage' during the ceremony.