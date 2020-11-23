Sparklier-than-ever dresses reigned over the red carpet of Sunday's 2020 American Music Awards, but nail enthusiasts would have been captivated by the resplendence at people's fingertips instead. Complementing the evening's markedly glitzy motif, glitter and metallic manis were the overarching theme — no doubt a foreshadowing of the predictably showy season ahead.

Hardly a single attendee was without at least a sprinkling, if not a total dousing, of shimmer: Eyelids were adorned with thick glitter flakes, diamonds and sequins were in abundance. Entire gowns were made of the stuff. And as for nails, many were an equally opulent finishing touch.

The holidays habitually incite a storm of sartorial sparkle and the November 22 awards show was a large-scale example. This year's AMAs saw DIY nails, letter nails, simple nails, and no shortage of classic French manicures. Some of the best displays of the evening, ahead.

Jennifer Lopez To the surprise of absolutely nobody, J. Lo brought one of the most dramatic looks of the night. Black letters spelled out "mamacita" across a white-painted, eight-finger canvas — a look courtesy of celebrity nail whisperer Tom Bachik — a natural addition to her disco ball Balmain co-ords and, later, a mostly sheer catsuit.

Taraji P. Henson Ahead of hosting the ceremony, Taraji P. Henson documented her beauty prep for Glamour, flashing her metallic silver-gold nails in an Instagram Story and noting, proudly, that she did them herself.

Megan Thee Stallion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dressed in a blingy-strapped neon minidress and glitter eyeshadow, Megan Thee Stallion decided on a simple (for once), near-transparent nail. Decorated with only thin, silver lines, their minimalism directed attention to giant rings on every finger instead.

Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne's metallic magenta mani was an ideal accessory for her glittering suit and high-drama purple eyeshadow. Thuy Nguyen left the model's nails short and understated — unlike the rest of her outfit — in true Delevingne style.

Becky G This year's AMA nails fell into two camps: either they reflected light with their intense glimmer or they donned simple white tips. Becky G, Dua Lipa, and Paris Hilton helped reinforce the timelessness of the age-old French.