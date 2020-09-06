French manicures may have been considered "outdated" for a time, but that's certainly no longer the case; in fact, the old trend made an explosive comeback in 2019 — and since then, it's continued to evolve from its original chunky pink, white, and nude nature and into endless creative and colorful iterations. From ombré to rainbow, nail lovers may feel as if they've seen it all at this point — but if you count yourself in that category, don't despair. The fall 2020 versions of the French manicure trend are here to prove everyone wrong.

It seems celebrities (and their ever-creative manicurists) are determined to keep this look going strong, meaning there's already a practically bottomless supply of French manicure inspiration for the new season. Yes, you can still stick with a traditional version — Justine Skye's recent look is a beautiful one to copy, if that's your vibe — or, you can make slight updates, like Kendall Jenner's square shape and blue tips or Lizzo's butterfly stickers.

As the manicures ahead prove, the sky's the limit this fall, and the more unconventional, the better. So whether you copy these shape for shape and color for color or simply use them as loose inspiration, rest easy that you'll be right on trend — as these seven celebrities prove, the French manicure is here to stay.

Justine Skye's Classic French Manicure There may be endless iterations of this trend, but the classic version will never go out of style, as Justine Skye proves with this almond-shaped look.

Madison Beer's Color-Blocked French Manicure Manicurist Sreynin Peng's take on the French manicure for Madison Beer is a playful update that provides plenty of color options. For warmer temperatures, follow her lead and choose pastel shades for the stripes; and when the weather turns cold, swap them out for darker, moodier vibes.

Kendall Jenner's Blue Square-Shaped French Manicure Modern Pamper Salon / Instagram Stories Kendall Jenner's square-shaped, blue-tip French manicure in August proved this trend's versatility — especially considering it was an identical version of her sister Kylie Jenner's, albeit with a much brighter shade. Let the look, created by Modern Pamper Salon, inspire you to add a slightly new shape or color to the classic manicure for an unexpected take this fall.

Hannah Bronfman's Metallic French Manicure Manicurist Mei Kawajiri is responsible for the nails of celebrities and models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, and her designs are some of the most creative out there. So it comes as no surprise that she has plenty of ideas for refreshing the humble French manicure — in this case, swapping the traditional white tip for a chrome green shade on DJ and entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman.

Lizzo's Butterfly-Laden French Manicure Sure, butterflies may seem like a summery addition to your nails, but with trends like dried flowers and cherry art popping up this September, it may just be that fall's looks are all about holding onto the warmer months a little longer. And besides, if Lizzo gives a look her stamp of approval, there's really no reason to question it.

Vanessa Hudgens' Long & Colorful French Manicure Once again, the versatility of the French manicure knows no bounds; and if you're not feeling the short and neutral look, go in the opposite direction à la Vanessa Hudgens' neon-orange version by celebrity manicurist Thuy Nguyen. It's a statement that's worthy of a double take, not to mention it's the perfect way to transition your look from summer to fall thanks to the shade, which easily transcends seasons.