For those that are lucky enough to work from home during this time, navigating our new normal likely means a 10000% uptick in Zoom calls. That means, in addition to figuring out what to wear when you work from home and how to work out in the confines of your tiny apartment, you might also need to find a new makeup routine for your Zoom conference calls. And as it turns out, a smokey eye isn’t all that appropriate for an 11 a.m. meeting — and has the added downside of making your co-workers think you’re planning to leave the house. Which you’re not. Of course you’re not.

Instead, I find the perfect makeup for a Zoom call, generally speaking, is enough that you look awake (i.e. like you didn’t roll out of bed at 8:59 a.m.) but not so much that you feel unlike yourself.

It should go without saying, but if you don’t want to put on makeup, that’s fine too! There's no shame in switching on the little "touch up my appearance" button if you'd rather. But I’ve found that getting in the habit of waking up and going through my beauty routine injects a bit of normalcy into my day, especially when I’ve resolved, yet again, just to throw on my cozy sweats instead of the outfit I’d carefully picked out when I was feeling creative the night before.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Massage

Start with a good face massage, because good God, it’s the little things.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Face Mist

I never miss an opportunity to mist my face, and now that my couch also serves as my makeshift office, I keep two options nearby. I love Mario Badescu’s Rosewater Mist, but for days that feel truly sad, I break out the big guns: Barbara Sturm.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Serum

If I *don't* put on my serum in the morning, I feel defeated. This one from SkinCeuticals is packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants that fight the signs of aging, because I'm determined to come out of this looking better, somehow.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Sunscreen Moisturizer

Not leaving your house is no excuse to not put on sunscreen, especially if you're stationed near a window for maximum sanity. I've extolled the benefits of Dermalogica's Pure Light SPF 50 hundreds of times before, but it goes on like a moisturizer but sinks in like a primer.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Tinted Moisturizer

I usually use It Cosmetics CC Cream, which I still absolutely love, but I find that Ilia's formula gives me more of a glow on conference calls and FaceTime. Who knew?

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Concealer

It's a wonder that I'm still bothering with concealer but nothing can stand in the way of my long-standing obsession with NARS Creamy Concealer.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Blush

I prefer a cream blush, especially when I'll be on-screen. This one from Wander lends a nice subtle glow.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Highlight

I tap RMS' Living Luminizer onto my cheekbones for a little dewy finish.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Eyebrow Pencil

Even if I'm not wearing any makeup, I always swipe a pencil through my brows to give my face a bit more structure.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Eyebrow Gel

Boy Brow is pretty much my gold standard. A couple swipes give your brows instant polish.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Mascara

Even if you forego the rest of the routine, swipe on mascara. This formula from Marc Jacobs is volumizing enough to open your eyes, and it won't bleed or smudge even if you take a mid-day nap. Totally not speaking from experience.

The Best Makeup Routine For Zoom Calls: The Eyelash Curler

A luxury eyelash curler may seem like a silly splurge until you find yourself using one. Trust, this one's worth the spend.