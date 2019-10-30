Adwoa Aboah's 2019 Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards Look Proves This Trend Is Here To Stay

The annual event that is the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards took place — and the best looks from the highly-anticipated gathering were everything you'd hope for (and more). Cate Blanchett, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Adwoa Aboah were just a few of the attendees who slipped into exceptionally elegant attire for Tues. evening's soirée — a lavish celebration of some of the industry's most inspiring women. And luckily, there are plenty of styling takeaways you can easily incorporate into your own party looks this season.

Ahead, The Zoe Report highlights the best looks from the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2019, including Huntington-Whiteley's sleek black gown, Aboah's bold feather-adorned number, and Blanchett's sequin-embellished jumpsuit — it's as cool as it sounds. See the looks that shined on the black carpet, below.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never fails to make an elegant splash with her outfits. And while her usual #OOTD posts on Instagram alwaysdeserve mention, it's her sleek red-carpet looks that tend to shine the brightest. Case in point: This sleek David Koma crystal chain-embellished gown.

Cate Blanchett David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cate Blanchett, who took home the Philanthropy Award at the Tues. celebration, looked ravishing in a black-and-red sequin-embellished jumpsuit from Armani Prive's Fall 2012 collection.

Jorja Smith David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Singer Jorja Smith won the Musician of the Year Award at the Oct. 30 event, but that's not all — this sunny yellow Zuhair Murad gown earns her a best-dressed award, too.

Adwoa Aboah David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everything about Adwoa Aboah's look was pure perfection, from her feather-embellished Marc Jacobs frock to the metallic silver eyeshadow. The main takeaway, aside from the fact that you need to try a silver shadow ASAP? The feather trend is here to stay.

Alexa Chung David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexa Chung made a convincing case for a belted button-down mini dress and sleek black tights.

Helena Bonham Carter David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter opted for an off-the-shoulder LBD and bold black accessories, including a hair bow, drop earrings, and tulle bracelets.