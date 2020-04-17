Parade Underwear's New Summer Launch Includes This Very On-Trend Color

"I grew up going to the mall, seeing supermodels blown up on massive storefronts and thinking: this is what it means to be a woman," shares Cami Tellez, the 22-year-old female CEO to the new viral underthings brand, Parade. "I believe that brands inherently write cultural scripts, and I’m excited that [we launched] Parade at a cultural moment that no longer embraces this one-note idea of sexiness." The nascent brand drummed up an instant cult following shortly after its October 2019 launch. Today, which marks the Apr. 17 launch of Parade's new summer underwear collection, the brand is seen as a leader in the evolving underthings landscape, earning the eyes and ears of a new generation of shoppers at an unprecedented rate.

So then, what is the next big underwear trend? "Celebrating who you are, today," says Tellez. "[That's] the trendiest thing right now." In Parade's way of constant celebration (hence the name), all the brand's collections are marked by a certain pride and joie de vivre — and its latest is no exception. "Dreaming of Summer" is a healthy dose of nostalgia for what's to come — bringing polarizing hues from vivid summer scenes (pool floats, noodles, beach towels) into your underwear drawer. "Optimistic, sun-soaked, delicious, bright" — and, of course — "relentlessly fun" are the words Tellez would use to describe the ever-inclusive collection, which come in five vibrant color-ways that are as chic as they are sustainable.

COURTESY OF PARADE COURTESY OF PARADE COURTESY OF PARADE

Calling on the brand's signature Re:Play texture, which gets its super-smooth, adaptive feel from recycled nylon yams, each piece boasts all the body-hugging goodness that brand fans return for. Shades include Dayglow, Slime, Spritz, Floatie, and, a fifth — the Summer Dream colorblock, which marries three hues in one chic pair. There's also a myriad of cuts on offer, depending on your fit preference — including Boyshort, Thong, Brief, and Cheeky, all for $9, as well as their newest arrival, the High Rise Thong, for $10.

Parade's prescience is what first the brand its gold status, having a knack for always knowing what consumers want. This time, they've nailed the current mood to a surprising extent — especially having developed the collection prior to the seismic shift in our reality. The collection boasts a comfort and confidence in the future that the masses are relying on now, more than ever — while remaining true to Parade's inherently inclusive roots.

Shop all the new arrivals, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.