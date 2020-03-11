Every once in a while, an update serves a "classic" well. Like when J.Lo brought the French manicure into this decade with an ombré effect or when Dior reinvented and relaunched its iconic saddle bag with new prints and textures. But the latest to breathe new life into a classic is Kim Kardashian, with KKW Beauty's new Classic II collection.

Fans may be familiar with the collection's predecessor, Classic, due to its four beloved Peach Crème Lipsticks, 10-pan eyeshadow palette, and four lip liners — basically making up a minimalist's dream playground. But every minimalist has a little bit of funk in them, which is why KKW Beauty reworked Classic and gave you its older, slightly edgy-without-even-trying sibling.

Classic II — announced on March 10 via Instagram (but not available for purchase until March 20, 12 p.m. PDT) — features an updated 10-pan eyeshadow palette and 11 lip glosses in the same shades as the brand's fan-favorite Nude Crème Lipsticks. So, if you're looking for added shine, layer the $20 apiece glosses atop their corresponding creme lipstick, over a complementary peach shade from the original Classic collection, or skip lipstick altogether and don the gloss by itself. They're made with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and collagen to make sure lips are hydrated, smooth, and have enough pop to make even Lil' Mama jealous.

While the lip glosses bring an easy pairing to the original classic collection, the Classic II eyeshadow palette makes for a smooth transition from day to night. Here's how: The Classic palette was full of peach, copper, and pale-nude tones, but Classic II goes dark(er) with metallic deep brown, golden bronze, and matte neutrals like beige and khaki. The palette stays true to Kardashian and KKW Beauty's subdued hues, but this time with neutral, earthy shades you might choose for an evening out.

Even though you have to wait until March 20 to snag this new collection, KKW Beauty is offering tons of different ways to do so. You can buy à la carte or purchase the entire Classic II collection in one bundle ($240). Or, you can buy lip gloss and lipstick duos featuring their corresponding shades for $32. And, to recreate Kardashian's smoldering eye looks, you can buy the Classic palette duo for $85.

Set your alarms for 12 p.m. PDT and bookmark KKW Beauty's website (where it will be exclusively sold), because if this collection is anything like the brand's others, it could sell out fast.