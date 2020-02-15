If there’s one wardrobe staple that no one will ever get tired of, it’s a pair of jeans. Sure, there are plenty of other neutral basics that will stand the test of time in your closet. But given the denim piece’s undeniable versatility, this is one category that simply won’t quit. And in the chance that you’re hoping to build your denim collection, some of the best jeans at Nordstrom will be just what you’re looking for — and they’re perfect for nearly every occasion.

Whether you plan on getting a timeless pair to style with your favorite graphic T-shirts or you want a tailored, wide-leg style à la Katie Holmes that’s worth wearing to the office, there’s no doubt that the right pair of jeans can be worn for, well, anything. So when it comes to stocking up on cool new styles, there’s truly no time like the present. And naturally, a major retailer like Nordstrom is bound to have every type of jean you can imagine.

For those of you who are looking for a simple option to wear every day, you won’t go wrong with WASH LAB’s $89 Favorite Ex-Boyfriend Jeans. Style them with a fitted cardigan for a look that captures the essence of casual polish. Or, you can pair them with a cool blouse and easy sneakers for weekend brunch.

Another great option to add to your regular rotation is Levi’s Wedgie High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, which are available for $98 and will add a cool edge to everything you own, like a lived-in vintage band tee or a tissue turtleneck.

If you’ve already gotten your fix on classic denim styles and want to dive into something on the more daring side, you won’t go wrong with a style like the FRAME Paperbag Waist Pegged Jeans, $265. Feeling edgy? Get yourself the $660 Side Slit Wide Leg Jeans from Maison Margiela.

Of course, if you need options that feel more tailored for the office, opt for a pair like Ulla Johnson’s $350 Greer Wide Leg Jeans, which can be worn with a pair of pointy-toe pumps and a high-neck top. Just in case you’re looking for another style to wear to work, Cinq à Sept’s Zadie Wide Leg Jeans feature an unexpected exposed zipper for a unique detail and cost $295.

Scroll down to see more of the best jeans at Nordstrom below.