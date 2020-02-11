When a celeb wears a cult brand, it's almost guaranteed that the style in question will go quickly (like Kate Middleton's Zara dress or Selena Gomez's coat from Mango). However, when it comes to Katie Holmes's wide-leg jeans, the exact pair is surprisingly still available in most sizes at Reformation. Not to mention, they're fairly reasonably priced, which means you don't have to break the bank to get the celeb-approved look.

The street-style star was seen leaving Buzzfeed's New York office on Feb. 11, in a look that embodies quintessential '90s style. She wore a beige trench that famously punctuated the decade, along with a velvet blazer and a white tie-neck blouse. Her freshly-pressed jeans shot straight downward from her hips, adding structure to the slouchy outfit. While the architectural pair of Dorateymur booties paired so well with her sleek sunnies, both boosting the moodiness of the look.

As the demonstrated time and time again, everything Holmes tries on is sure to be a quick sellout, so acting fast is key. The high-rise jeans (which are still trending in 2020) are sculptural by design and will provide the perfect lift; while the relaxed fit from the thigh down keeps you moving freely. And because the waist is pretty stretch-resistant to ensure firmness, the brand suggests going up a size if you prefer a roomier boyfriend fit.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

That said, styling options for these wide-leg jeans are endless. When the weather warms up, follow the star's lead by pairing them with a blanched blouse, opting for heeled sandals and a blazer on more polished occasions. For a more casual look, partner with your favorite jumper or cardigan from one of the radically transparent cashmere brands who are tipping the scale of consciousness. Regardless of your own personal style, there's no debating that this retro-inspired design will work hard in just about any wardrobe.

If you're hoping to nail Katie Holmes's mot recent look, continue on to shop the must-have style, below. However, if you're searching for a more particular pair of jeans, visit the brand's website to peruse the denim offering in full and find the style that's right for you.