Although Clare Waight Keller's three-year tenure at Givenchy may've drawn to a surprising close, the designer's mark on the house will undoubtedly last. Under the artistic director's leadership, Givenchy cemented itself as a modern staple for classic beauty — from Meghan Markle's unforgettable wedding look to the understated poise of its haute couture runway models. The March 1 womenswear show may have been Waight Keller’s last Givenchy collection, but the best Givenchy beauty moments live on.

Since, as Sidney Toledano — chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group — pointed out in the April 10 announcement, Waight Keller continued the journey Hubert de Givenchy set out on long ago. "Under her creative leadership, and in great collaboration with its ateliers and teams, the Maison reconnected with the founding values of Hubert de Givenchy and his innate sense of elegance," Toledano noted in the press email.

"As the first woman to be the Artistic Director of this legendary Maison, I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to cherish its legacy and bring it new life. Focusing on a world based on Haute Couture has been one of the highlights of my professional journey," noted a quote from Waight Keller.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I have shared so many incredible moments with the brilliant Givenchy ateliers and design teams: your exceptional talent and dedication will forever remain in my memories," continued the designer. Ahead, just a handful of those beauty moments.

Fall/Winter 2020 Ready-To-Wear's Timeless Makeup

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Even when the clothes were bathed in punchy red and statement graphics, Givenchy's take on Old Hollywood beauty for the Fall/Winter 2020 RTW collection never felt outdated — our outshone. Sleek hair, lit-from-within skin, and the occasional scarlet lip remained relentlessly strong.

Meghan Markle's "Comfortable" Wedding Day Look

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to Meghan Markle's wedding look, few words can be said now that haven't already. Makeup artist Daniel Martin accented the stark white Givenchy gown perfectly; even though, according to an interview with Fashionista, the focus was more on Markle. "I didn't even know what her dress was. I didn't know who was doing her hair," Martin told the publication. "The day of the wedding was when I found all of that out. All I knew was that this is the kind of makeup she's most comfortable in and that was that."

Spring/Summer 2019 Couture's Holographic Glitter

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Comfort and couture don't always mix, though. For the Spring/Summer 2019 couture collection, Waight Keller famously layered in latex, a move that proved popular come red-carpet season. Perhaps more memorable? Pat McGrath's ethereal glitter halos, trailing halfway down the nose.

Rihanna In Givenchy Couture & Red Lipstick

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another hallmark of Waight Keller's Givenchy: it blended seamlessly with on-trend makeup. Case in point — Rihanna in a couture Givenchy gown at the 2019 Diamond Ball, where the makeup mogul and multi-hyphenate paired the mermaid dress with Fenty Beauty's latest and greatest.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z's 2018 On The Run II Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"That Beyoncé and JayZ moment in @givenchyofficial 🖤 #hautecouture it was an incredible experience creating stage looks for the most dynamic performances by @beyonce and #jayz," Waight Keller shared in an Instagram post. Beachy hair and flawless liner finished the dark, glittery ensemble.