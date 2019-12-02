It's a lot of pressure to deliver the absolute best, most creative, thoughtful present of all time — every single year. This year, it's time to make gift giving a bit more simple. Think less about things your loved one needs, and more about coming up with something that will make them feel special. One easy way to do that is by choosing a gift based on their astrological sign, and in turn, the parts of their personality they may not even know about. Rather than sifting through hours of product pages trying to guess what best befits your friend, sister, or significant other, relinquish control and turn to the stars.

To help, Brooklyn-based Astrologer Annabel Gat dissected each of the signs of the Zodiac for TZR and came up with gift ideas that are best suited for all of them. For hardworking earth signs, think luxurious massages and silky pieces. For intellectual air signs, seek out a present that will take them out of their element a bit. The bottom line: astrology can help you dig a bit deeper and figure out what makes a meaningful gift for Taurus and Leo alike. Ahead, shop the best gifts to buy based on their Zodiac sign.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Aries

Gat, who happens to be an Aries, notes that "we rarely buy ourselves things like jewelry or save up for something big. If you want to wow an Aries, buy them a necklace they’d never buy themselves."

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Taurus

Since Taurus tend to be practical and grounded, Gat suggests to "get them a planner or something that helps them keep their desk or beauty products organized." She also recommends something surrounding fitness, like a new pair of leggings to help keep this earth sign grounded.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Gemini

"If you are dating a Gemini, definitely get them a romantic gift," Gat says. "Geminis are very intellectual and social and don’t really think of themselves as being romantic but they actually are." If the Gemini in question is your friend, "tap into something that brings out their emotion." Silky pajamas or a sophisticated bottle of wine fit the bill.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Cancer

"Many think of cancers as being the homebodies of the zodiac," Gat says. "If you get them like a Vitamix they won’t hate it but they’re tired of getting vacuum cleaners for gifts," she laughs. "Get them lingerie," she says. "Get them a gift they don’t necessarily want to tell their mom about!"

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Leo

One thing's for sure — Gat says "that boisterous, bold Leos love anything particularly luxurious and dramatic, like oversized sunglasses or gold statement jewelry.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Virgo

"Virgos can be hard to shop for because they're so picky," Gat quips of the practical earth sign. "It's really important to them to have natural fibers, so go for real silk, 100% cotton, and any kind of material that's natural." She adds that detail oriented and ambitious Virgos are also into do-it-yourself gifts, " if you make them a home-cooked meal, they’re really going to appreciate that."

Shop Gifts For Virgo

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Libra

Libras are idealistic, intellectual and easygoing. "They are also very romantic so any type of romantic gift is great," Gat explains. Her top suggestions include face masks, a candle, or tickets to see a cool, thought-provoking lecture.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Scorpio

"Scorpio wants to be taken out of their everyday life," Gat says. This water sign is particularly enigmatic, passionate and intuitive so the best gifts have an air of the unexpected. Try home gifts that feel indulgent and soothing or a luxe, cozy sweater.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Sagittarius

"Sagittarius love any kind of spontaneity," Gat says. "If you're at a store and you see something that reminds you of them, that’ll be meaningful." She also adds that they're "big communicators, so get them something for their phone or to help them write."

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Capricorn

Gat mentions that Capricorns are "one of the most hardworking signs of the zodiac, but they need to be lazy every once in a while." The solution? "Get them a gift that helps them relax and unwind." This can include massages, silk bedsheets, or anything to help indulge a little time at home.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Aquarius

If you're buying for an Aquarius, Gat says to remember "they love going out and doing things." A fun gift idea would be to head to a brewery or take a tour of a town nearby, she recommends. "Technology is also great as is anything about astrology and science," Gat adds.

Gifts For Astrological Sign: Pisces

Gat explains that Pisces are "very artistic and creative." She suggests something like makeup or art supplies for a well-suited gift or even something for the home or kitchen that they'll appreciate. "Pisces is an emotional sign, so it's good for them to know where you stand emotionally, too. Be sure to include a handwritten letter in addition to your gift."

Shop Gifts For Pisces