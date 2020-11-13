In 2020, shoppers have categorically traded out costume jewelry pieces, all in favor of something slightly more meaningful. Amidst this shift, zodiac jewelry became a favorite — with star sign pendants and constellation rings finding their way into jewelry boxes everywhere. Even with its recent popularity, it's far from a passing fad. Astrological jewelry dates back some 4,000 years to Ancient Egyptian civilizations — which is why David Webb, New York-based fine jeweler, decided to build its latest line around it. Known for designing historic, culturally-focused forever pieces, David Webb's Zodiac Collection is filled with brilliant pendant necklaces, all of which are equal parts on-trend and timeless.

The collection, which arrives on Nov. 13, is Webb's first in three years. As the adage goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder — which is evinced by the scores of A-list fans (Jameela Jamil; Kate Bosworth) who are eagerly awaiting its arrival. With 24 unique pieces, the Zodiac line adds an otherworldly twist to its current trove of pieces, many of which are inspired by art from ancient civilizations. Each piece is rendered in hammered gold, creating an impression of relief sculptures. Every pendant is double sided — its facade featuring each sign's glyph; its flip-side wielding their emblematic symbols (for Aries, a ram; for Pisces, a fish). No matter your astrological sign — Leo or Libra, Virgo or Scorpio — all are expertly crafted, with different options for each sign, depending on your preference.

For those after an elegant, everyday look, consider going with the standard 18K gold pendant. If you're looking for something with a bit more sparkle, you're in luck — each style has a diamond-embellished alternate (which, of course, retail for a bit higher in price). Overall, each piece takes Webb's trademark use of symbols and offers a more everyday way of wearing them, as opposed to the Golden Globes and Grammys, where celeb fans have worn them in the past.

While each piece is primed for self-gifting, keep in mind: all Zodiac styles serve as super thoughtful holiday gifts, too. Browse ahead — but before you do, be sure to reference the many ways It-girls from Jackie Kennedy to Rihanna have styled David Webb pieces over the years, for inspiration.

