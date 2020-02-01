The Zoe Report
With Jéan

The Best 24 Valentine's Day Gifts To Give Yourself This Year

By Dale Arden Chong
Share

While Valentine’s Day has traditionally been a time to celebrate with others, there’s no reason you shouldn’t also be spending the Hallmark holiday treating yourself. After all, what better way to champion the concept of love than with self-love? Perhaps that means spending a full day of alone time at the spa for pampering or going on a solo date for dinner. But if you’re the type to get yourself a little something and happen to be looking for the best Valentine’s Day gifts, you’ve come to the right place.

For those of you who are looking to spend more time at home in peak relaxation mode, get yourself a candle from Boy Smells, like the $36 Rosalita. You can also channel the environment of a spa at home with the Scent by The Now Jasmine Coconut Candle, $48 and the Frankincense Incense, $28. While you’re lounging at home, be sure to treat yourself to some comfortable clothes, like Eberjey’s $149 Mason Lace Up Dress.

Of course, in the chance that you want to get yourself a gift that’ll be in your collection season after season, you’ll never go wrong with jewelry. Keep in the spirit of love with Halleh’s Open Heart Earrings, $1,958. Or, opt for a cheeky ring, like the $325 Babe Signet Ring from Nora Kogan or the $800 Feminist Signet from Kendra Pariseault.

If you’re ready to start shopping, scroll down and see the coolest Valentine’s Day gifts you can get yourself this year.

Rosalita
Boy Smells

With notes of rose petals, saffron, leather, and more, this candle will feel warm and cozy in any setting.

Open Heart Earrings
Halleh

These earrings wrap around your lobe, creating a cool modern take on heart-shaped jewelry.

Jasmine Coconut
Scent by the Now

When you need to create the ultimate environment for relaxing, light this refreshing candle at home.

The Feminist Signet
Kendra Pariseault

This cheeky Feminist Signet says it all. Wear it on your pinky ring any time you want to show the world the type of person you are.

Mason Lace Up Dress
Eberjey

Post up at home in this effortlessly comfortable dress, or wear it with sneakers for your next errand run.

Babe Ring
Nora Kogan

A ring that celebrates amazing woman is the perfect gift for anyone — including yourself.

Airwrap Styler
Dyson

For anyone who loves to style their hair on a regular basis but wants to reduce the heat damage to their strands, this styling set is for you.

Frankincense Incense
Scent by the Now

One of the simplest ways to change the atmosphere is with a small incense stick. This sweet scent will undoubtedly be one of your favorites.

Minibag
Creagh

This small purse will hold everything you could need for a night out. Wear it on a date night with your beau or to drinks with your friends.

Thread Ear Pin
Katkim

Add a tough edge to any ensemble with the addition of this sleek ear pin.

Archange Bra and Nirvana Brief
Eres

A luxury lingerie set like this one from Eres will have you feeling chic in any situation.

Prive Pearl Heart Necklace
Jemma Wynne

Wear this statement-making necklace on its own with a simple T-shirt, or layer it up with your other favorite necklaces.

Red On Red Sunglasses
Valentino

On theme with the traditional them of Valentine's, Valentino's sunglasses are the luxury gift that will get you in the spirit (regardless of your plans).

The Serum Stick
Tatcha

In case your skin needs an on-the-go solution to the harsh winter weather, you can keep this Tatcha Serum Stick with you at all times.

Phone Box
Lilac

Perfect for fitting your phone and then some, you'll love keeping this chic little purse on you to hold just the essentials.

Cristina Earring
Melissa Kaye

Add a modern twist to your everyday hoop collection with these enamel huggies.

Powder Pink Silicone Case + Rope
XOUXOU

For the ultimate multitasker, this phone case will allow you to be hands-free in any situation.

Frances Top
With Jéan

If you're feeling extra romantic this year, channel that energy into your outfits with this smocked, puff-sleeve top.

Milky Mini Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag
Gu_de

This structured, croc-effect bag — which features a removable chain strap — is about to become one of your new favorites.

Heidi Cherry Necklace
Stella and Bow

This 14k gold necklace features hand-painted enamel and will be a playful addition to your collection.

Boyshort
Parade Underwear

Parade's underwear is sustainable, affordable, and most importantly, comfortable. You won't regret getting yourself a pair of these.

Philomena Silk Organza Blouse
Dakota Jinx

Layer this sheer top over a balconette bra or a bralette for a romantic look with a twist.

My ABCDior Tribales Red Crystal And Gold-Finish Earring
Dior
Circumference In-Depth Hydration Face Mask
Chillhouse