While Valentine’s Day has traditionally been a time to celebrate with others, there’s no reason you shouldn’t also be spending the Hallmark holiday treating yourself. After all, what better way to champion the concept of love than with self-love? Perhaps that means spending a full day of alone time at the spa for pampering or going on a solo date for dinner. But if you’re the type to get yourself a little something and happen to be looking for the best Valentine’s Day gifts, you’ve come to the right place.

For those of you who are looking to spend more time at home in peak relaxation mode, get yourself a candle from Boy Smells, like the $36 Rosalita. You can also channel the environment of a spa at home with the Scent by The Now Jasmine Coconut Candle, $48 and the Frankincense Incense, $28. While you’re lounging at home, be sure to treat yourself to some comfortable clothes, like Eberjey’s $149 Mason Lace Up Dress.

Of course, in the chance that you want to get yourself a gift that’ll be in your collection season after season, you’ll never go wrong with jewelry. Keep in the spirit of love with Halleh’s Open Heart Earrings, $1,958. Or, opt for a cheeky ring, like the $325 Babe Signet Ring from Nora Kogan or the $800 Feminist Signet from Kendra Pariseault.

If you’re ready to start shopping, scroll down and see the coolest Valentine’s Day gifts you can get yourself this year.