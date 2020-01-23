Just when you thought it was finally time to grow out your fringe. According to Spring 2020 Couture Week, the baby bangs trend is alive and well. The sudden departure from the retro shag cut that dominated 2019 (and its easy-to-manage curtain bangs) has appeared all across the runway — from choppy and windswept at Givenchy and Dior to polished and neat at Valentino and Armani Privé.

It was impossible not to notice the trend blossom at the latter, too, where models walked in nearly identical and heavily stylized black bobs. It kept the viewer's gaze on the colorful Armani collection; a utilitarian decision reminiscent of the house's Fall 2015 Couture show (complete with similarly dark wigs and, you guessed it, dramatic micro bangs).

Other designers peppered the trend into their collections with a lighter hand. Maria Grazia Chiuri opened Dior's classically celestial Spring 2020 Couture show with a model dripping in gold fringe, her edgy bangs peeking out beneath an almost translucent birdcage veil. The style appeared a few more times — but largely gave way to sleek, Greco-Roman middle parts. The micro fringe acted as a rare beat of punk amongst Dior's feminine showing; a bleach-blonde pixie cut here, disheveled hair balancing out a suit jacket-and-skirt ensemble there.

Armani Privé. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Dior. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Similarly, Clare Waight Keller kicked off Givenchy Spring 2020 Couture with a white-on-white suit in contrasting finishes, cinched by a streetwear-leaning belt — with model Sara Blomqvist's ruffled baby bangs a counterpoint to the light, sophisticated set. Meanwhile, at Valentino, micro bangs didn't appear until after the first look... popping up instead for look two. Those who lived through mini bangs' popularity in the '80s and '90s will recognize Valentino's styling choice well: The sleek, glossy hairstyle was equal parts Bettie Page and Patrick Nagel illustration.

Givenchy. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Valentino. Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And look, if you have finally managed to grow your bangs out — or have never given into the temptation — you don't necessarily need to call up your stylist at this very moment. You can always try out clip-in bangs à la Bella Hadid, who gave the choppy style a whirl while attending the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week Men's on Jan. 17.

Then again, you may be ready to take the plunge. If so, keep reading. Three products that'll help you wrangle fresh micro bangs into place are ahead.