With whimsy Parisian style in more demand than ever, it seems the retail gods are hearing the cries for more. The latest brand to jump on le train? Anthropologie, whose collaboration with Clare V. just dropped today, making all of your gallic dreams come true via its candy-colored tableware, French-worded throw pillows, and graphic-printed wallpaper.

While Anthropologie's home selection (and offerings in general) tend to take a more bohemian approach, its latest installment is a colorful, fanciful take on vacation-inspired decor, and a nod to Clare V. founder Clare Vivier's summer romps in France. "My trips there each summer with my family are a constant source of inspiration, scouring the flea markets, riding my bike along the shore, and stumbling upon old architecture with the turn of every corner," offers Vivier in a press release provided by Anthropologie.

Indeed, the 30-piece collection — which includes home decor (indoor and outdoor), apparel, and accessories — features Clare V.'s signature attention to classic shapes and modern detail, with a playful twist. Think dessert plates and mugs rendered in sunny hues with French motifs, vibrant printed beach chairs and matching umbrellas, and funky wallpaper printed in Parisian-style bows. "We spend a lot of time at the beach in the summer in Île de Ré, so we included the beach towels, chairs, and umbrellas," explains Vivier in the official press release. "The dishes are inspired by classic French porcelain with the gold rim, but we added our own cheeky element of the French designs to make them modern and not stuffy."

Prices for the Anthropologie x Clare V. collection range from $14 to $698, with a little bit of Euro magic sprinkled in for everyone, minimalists and maximalists alike. According to Hillary Super, Global President of Anthropologie Group, the collab is a natural step in Anthropologie's relationship with Vivier's namesake lifestyle label. "We’re excited to partner with a designer and founder of a female-led brand who shares our passion for color, print and one-of-a-kind style," says Super in the official press release.

Ready to fill your home with some French-inspired magic? Ahead, TZR's edit of the latest Anthropologie collab that'll definitely add some color to your space — just in time for spring.