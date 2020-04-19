The 8 Spring Fashion Trends At H&M Under $50 Are Really Luxe
Spring has sprung at H&M — and there are already tons of wares to show for it. In the brand's ever-prescient way, all the spring fashion trends at H&M fall right in line with the viral shapes, styles, and textures of the season, making it easier than ever to get the It-girl-approved looks for less. There's shoulder bags, sandals, ribbed knits, and so much more — all for well below the $50 threshold.
Included in the roundup, you'll find a handful of silhouettes that have popularized in recent months, including Platform Pool Shoes, which put a demure spin on Staud's boisterous rendition; or, for those who favor a sleeker mule, there's the Leather Slides, whose quilted strap resembles Bottega Veneta's paunchy mule that's popping up everywhere. All styles draw on present favorites, making each piece as chic as it is affordable.
What's more: H&M is now partnering with Givz to provide relief to the COVID-19 crisis. For every $60 spent, H&M will donate $10 of proceeds to one of four related organizations of the shopper's choosing, including (but not limited to) CDC Foundation, Direct Relief, Meals on Wheels and GLAM4GOOD
To join H&M and get ahead of all the major trends this season, continue ahead:
1. Ribbed Knits
Call it a symptom of the loungewear moment that's sweeping the internet, but ribbed knits are quickly becoming a style set favorite — and nobody is complaining. Below, shop two separate versions: the puff-sleeved sweetheart top; or, the mock-necked tunic tee.
2. Platform Sandals
Tapping the season's chunky sole trend (which has taken the form of loafers, sneakers, and everything in between), these sandals put a warm-weather spin on the trend that's sure to last into summer.
3. Remixed Denim
Following in the footsteps of leather, which has wandered from handbags into all garments as of last year, denim's now making the rounds, too — shape-shifting into minidresses and blouses alike.
4. Puff-Sleeved Dresses
Ever a spring favorite, patterned pastoral dresses are a mainstay in every women's seasonal wardrobe. Plus, you can throw a sweater over them through cooler seasons.
5. Shoulder Bags
Mimicking the Fendi baguette, these slender shoulder bags with an outer flap will be quick to become your ideal day-to-night bag.
6. Utilitarian Wares
Putting an emphasis on practicality, these cargo-pocketed pieces add dimension to any ensemble.
7. Easy Tank Tops
In step with the loungewear trends, mellow tank tops are a major up-and-coming trend for spring and summer — and both of these translate the trend so differently.
8. Low-profile Slides
Just below the $50 threshold, H&M's leather slides dabble in the ever-popular quilted look. Or, for a buckled look, try the brand's brown slides.