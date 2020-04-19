Spring has sprung at H&M — and there are already tons of wares to show for it. In the brand's ever-prescient way, all the spring fashion trends at H&M fall right in line with the viral shapes, styles, and textures of the season, making it easier than ever to get the It-girl-approved looks for less. There's shoulder bags, sandals, ribbed knits, and so much more — all for well below the $50 threshold.

Included in the roundup, you'll find a handful of silhouettes that have popularized in recent months, including Platform Pool Shoes, which put a demure spin on Staud's boisterous rendition; or, for those who favor a sleeker mule, there's the Leather Slides, whose quilted strap resembles Bottega Veneta's paunchy mule that's popping up everywhere. All styles draw on present favorites, making each piece as chic as it is affordable.

What's more: H&M is now partnering with Givz to provide relief to the COVID-19 crisis. For every $60 spent, H&M will donate $10 of proceeds to one of four related organizations of the shopper's choosing, including (but not limited to) CDC Foundation, Direct Relief, Meals on Wheels and GLAM4GOOD

To join H&M and get ahead of all the major trends this season, continue ahead:

1. Ribbed Knits Call it a symptom of the loungewear moment that's sweeping the internet, but ribbed knits are quickly becoming a style set favorite — and nobody is complaining. Below, shop two separate versions: the puff-sleeved sweetheart top; or, the mock-necked tunic tee. Ribbed Puff-sleeved Top $17.99 H&M SEE ON H&M H&M+ Mock-turtleneck Top $12.99 H&M SEE ON H&M

2. Platform Sandals Tapping the season's chunky sole trend (which has taken the form of loafers, sneakers, and everything in between), these sandals put a warm-weather spin on the trend that's sure to last into summer. Platform Sandals $29.99 H&M SEE ON H&M Platform Pool Shoes $24.99 H&M SEE ON H&M

3. Remixed Denim Following in the footsteps of leather, which has wandered from handbags into all garments as of last year, denim's now making the rounds, too — shape-shifting into minidresses and blouses alike. Fitted Twill Dress $34.99 H&M SEE ON H&M Denim Shirt Jacket $29.99 H&M SEE ON H&M

4. Puff-Sleeved Dresses Ever a spring favorite, patterned pastoral dresses are a mainstay in every women's seasonal wardrobe. Plus, you can throw a sweater over them through cooler seasons. Patterned Dress $19.99 H&M SEE ON H&M Crêped Cotton Dress $34.99 H&M SEE ON H&M

5. Shoulder Bags Mimicking the Fendi baguette, these slender shoulder bags with an outer flap will be quick to become your ideal day-to-night bag. Small Shoulder Bag $17.99 H&M SEE ON H&M Shoulder Bag $29.99 H&M SEE ON H&M