Emily Ratajkowski is the one of the most prominent models of today's time, the face of her own clothing line, a budding writer, activist, and boasts a sizable Instagram following of 27 million. It's safe to say the trendsetter likely has access to the latest styles even before they hit the market, and yet Emily Ratajkowski wears the same jewelry brands on repeat.

Often spotted out in NYC with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — either walking her dog or running general errands — the style-infused sightings reveal Ratajkowski's consistent take on accessorizing: jewelry that teeter the line of minimal and statement, layering seems to be key, and always gold over other metals. It makes sense, then, that she'd be in on the biggest jewelry trends of the year. Think gold-toned custom nameplates, chunky hoops, and medallion pendants.

There are brands you may have already guessed would be at the top of this fashion insider's list, such as celeb-loved brand Jennifer Fisher. But in true insider fashion, the model is privy to some unexpected if-you-know-you-know labels, too. If you're as into gold or layering pieces as Ratajkowski, scroll ahead for the 8 brands she's known to wear on religiously. Some of the model's go-to options are still in stock, and for those that aren't, you're sure to fall in love with a piece from said brand's newest arrivals.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: Five And Two

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

With origins as a hair accessory brand before expanding into crystal jewelry, Five and Two is now synonymous with the dainty gold accessories at the center of today's biggest trends. The brand's site describes designer Bri Seltzer's inspiration point as "the free spirit lifestyle," seemingly reflected in designs such as jeweled crescent moons and horse shoes. Opting for a classic layering piece, Ratajkowski's latest necklace combo includes the brand's Jagger Necklace.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: Jennifer Fisher

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

It's inevitable that the trendsetter would be among the slew of fashion insiders loving the New York jewelry brand Jennifer Fisher. Most known for its modern, chunky hoops, the brand came to massive popularity in 2006 after Glamour featured Uma Thurman on the cover donning a piece from the collection. With a plated brass ear cuff starting at $65, through to fine chain link necklaces upwards of $17,000, it's no wonder celebs like Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lopez flock to Jennifer Fisher repeatedly — The brand literally covers every base.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: Lajoux

BACKGRID

While many of Ratajkowski's favorite jewelry brands tend to favor gold over silver, Lajoux's selection presents a healthy mix of both, in addition to rose gold iterations. Like others, the model is hip to the name plate trend, and it's a diamond encrusted piece from Lajoux she's been wearing recently. With everything from staple stud earrings to dainty stone necklaces, a piece from Lajoux can easily carry you from everyday to special occasion.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: UNOde50

BACKGRID

Characterized by unexpected lines, bold stones, unique fixtures, and innovative silhouettes, UNOde50 is where boho, modern and refined intersect. The Spanish jewelry brand launched in the '90s, deriving its name from its initial approach to production: limiting each design to only 50 units for exclusivity purposes. The brand's S S Gold pendant isn't short of cameos per Ratajkowski, but if you have a knack for statement pieces, there remains much more from the brand to be explored.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: Rue Gembon

BACKGRID

Rue Gembon's take on jewelry is playful and girly, often incorporating star shapes and butterflies into its design, with a healthy does of color. Ratajkowsi's favorite hoops from the brand are now sold out, but in its place are plenty of other intricately designed options.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: VibeSzn

At this point, if the 29-year-old model isn't wearing it, is it even a jewelry trend? Birthdate necklaces are all over Instagram, and the version Ratajkowski can't get enough from comes from the millennial-geared brand VibeSzn. With an entirely gold inventory, Old English references heavily influences the brand's aesthetic, from customizable bracelets, to best friend necklaces, and even custom shoe lace plates.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: Jennifer Meyer

BACKGRID

Yet another favorite necklace of the American-English model comes from Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand Jennifer Meyer. The handmade collection is stuffed with darling pieces that feel as though they'd make sentimental gifts — like mother of pearl earrings, and turquoise heart-shaped pendants dangling from linked chains. While the model's $11,000 charm necklace is now sold out, the brand's Good Luck Necklace looks nearly identical.

Jewelry Brands Emily Ratajkowski Wears: Fay Andrada

Ratajkowski has been spotted in at least two different earring styles from this Brooklyn-based jewelry brand, and there's no question as to why. Every piece by the brand is geometrical and architectural, fittingly so as designer Fay Andrada is the daughter of an architect, and is herself a trained graphic designer. Though the brand is known for its large, statement pieces where earrings are concerned, Fay Andrada offers many of its pieces in smaller versions, resulting in a collection that feels like it's for any and every one.