With the lazy days of summer officially in full force, my email inbox and social feeds have been inundated with all the summer reading lists, most of which consist of guilty pleasure crime dramas and romantic comedy-esque storylines. That said, a different genre has been occupying my interests of late: fashion memoirs. Yes, these days, I’ve been gravitating toward the stories of iconic designers and tastemakers both past and present.

My new obsession originally sparked with the recent release of Prabal Gurung’s new memoir, Walk Like A Girl. It popped up as a May selection for my Book Of The Month membership and as soon as I read the synopsis (“the story of a queer boy who yearned for a world beyond the confines of prejudice he experienced growing up in Nepal and India”) I added to cart immediately. And once I got myself on this fashion book track, it was nearly impossible to get off.

So began my deep dive into other prolific style-centric memoirs of the past 20 years, including that of Grace Coddington, André Leon Talley, and Diane Vreeland. My robust reading list is enough to get me through the next three months ... and then some.

If you want to give those crime novels and historical fiction stories a break, join me in diving into all the fashion memoirs that serve just as much drama. I promise you won’t be disappointed.

Prabal Gurung Walk Like a Girl: A Memoir $32 See On Penguin Random House Gurung’s memoir reads like a deeply personal and moving coming‑of‑age story that charts his journey from a young fashion-loving boy in Nepal to an internationally renowned designer in New York.

Aurora James Wildflower A Memoir $20 See On Rep. Club TZR’s July 2025 cover star has a memoir that is not to be missed as it walks readers through her unconventional path from turbulent childhood to becoming a powerful force in the fashion and social justice spheres.

André Leon Talley The Chiffon Trenches: A Memoir $18 See On Barnes & Noble Talley’s raw, stylish, and sometimes scathing look at the inner workings of Vogue will keep you captivated, as he offers an insider view on racism in fashion as well as his complex friendship with Anna Wintour.

Diana Vreeland D.V. $10 See On Strand Books Though originally published in 1984, the influence of this popular memoir — which chronicles the journey of one of fashion’s most prolific and glamorous figures — endures, leading to several reissues.

Tamara Mellon In My Shoes: A Memoir $24 See On Penguin Random House In this fascinating read, the co-founder of Jimmy Choo spills her insights and memories of building a luxury brand as well as the power struggles and sexism that dominate the fashion industry to this day.

Grace Coddington Grace: A Memoir $45 See On Barnes & Noble A cult favorite among fashion insiders, this memoir features the first-hand account of Coddington’s journey from model to iconic Vogue Creative Director. And, yes, there’s plenty Wintour tea spilled in there.

Vivienne Westwood & Ian Kelly Vivienne Westwood $33 See On World Of Books Part-memoir, part-biography, Westwood’s story is just like her: full of wit, rebellion, and uncompromising creative vision.

Diane von Furstenberg The Woman I Wanted to Be $17 See On Moonlight Arts Collective A beautiful, empowering story of independence, reinvention, and legacy, this memoir offers a modern feminist perspective from a major female fashion force.

Memos: The Vogue Years Diana Vreeland See price on Amazon See on Diana Vreeland Though not a memoir in the traditional sense, it certainly reads like one, as this curated collection of Vreeland’s iconic memos offers special inside access to her tenure at Vogue.