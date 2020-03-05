Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are three names that'll probably bring you back to the days of watching Saturday morning cartoons. And while those days may have been the last time The Powerpuff Girls crossed your mind, the group is about to make an appearance in your life once again — this time, as the inspiration for Outdoor Voices' International Women's Day collection, which gives one of its most beloved styles a colorful update.

Available as of March 5, the Outdoor Voices x The Powerpuff Girls collection serves up the fan-favorite Exercise Dress in spring-ready colors that you can do just about anything in, from going to a workout class to having brunch with your friends. Ringing in for $100 each, the sporty piece is up for grabs in three shades that match the super-powered sisters' memorable outfits — bubblegum pink, sky blue, and citrusy green. And, if you can wait until March 8 to make your purchase, know that Outdoor Voices will be donating 15 percent of shop sales to ACLU's Women's Rights Project.

Originally arriving on the scene in May 2018, The Exercise Dress has continued to grow in popularity — and it's easy to see why. Made of breathable LightSpeed fabric, the dress' simple and versatile design lends itself equally to both sweat-inducing activities and non-fitness moments. The fact that it offers a built-in UnderAir shorts liner for coverage and a handy phone pocket only adds to its appeal.

Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Listed as the number one best-seller on OV's website, the dress holds a five-star rating and has racked up more than 450 reviews from customers who attest to it being both comfortable and flattering. (One customer even commented that it was their favorite thing they've ever put on their body, in case you still needed convincing.)

Since the racerback silhouette was launched, it's been reimagined in new colors and prints; however, this crop of fresh new shades is an easy way to bring a dose of cheery color into your activewear lineup. Consider matching the dress up with a pair of the popular $140 HOKA x OV Clifton sneakers in "Cloud" and throwing on the Nimbus Cotton Cropped Hoodie, $85, or the MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie (now down to $108 from $135) for chilly mornings.

Convinced you need to own one of these dresses? Continue on to scoop up your favorite new hue (which, bonus, comes with a Powerpuff Girls sticker pack) before it sells out.