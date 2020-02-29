The 34 Most Impactful Home Upgrades Under $50 On Amazon

When thinking about updating your home, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. While you can likely identify more than a few improvements from which your space could benefit — fresh paint, perhaps, or upgraded appliances — home renovations often require a lot of time, effort, and money, which can be enough to dampen anyone’s motivation. However, upgrading your home doesn’t have to be a hassle, or put a significant dent in your wallet. In fact, when used strategically, even relatively minor changes can make your space feel brand new. Feeling skeptical? This roundup features 34 of the most impactful home upgrades that you can get for under $50 on Amazon — try them for yourself, and you may be surprised by how much of a difference they’ll make.

While the items on this list vary in price and purpose, they all have one important thing in common: Each one was chosen for its ability to significantly upgrade your home, by making it more stylish, more organized, more functional, or all three. Whether you’re seeking innovative storage solutions or want your bed to feel more comfortable, you’re sure to find at least one product on this list that you’re excited about.

So go ahead and keep reading to discover the smart, small changes that will make a big impact on your home.

1. A Set Of Two Floating Shelves With So Many Possible Uses SODUKU Floating Shelves (Set of 2) $29 Amazon See On Amazon No matter which room you install these floating shelves in — kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, foyer — you'll likely be surprised by how big of an impact they'll make. Made of solid pine wood and black metal, the shelves will work with just about any style of decor, and are perfect for storing spices, toiletries, plants, knick knacks... you get the idea. Plus, one shelf even has a (removable rack) to hang towels, jewelry, and more.

2. The Turkish Bath Towels Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Cacala Babyblue Bath Towels $23 Amazon See On Amazon With their gorgeous colors and fringe trim, these Turkish bath towels will instantly make your bathroom feel more luxurious. Turkish towels are made of soft, absorbent cotton, and have a thin, smooth texture that dries more quickly than traditional terrycloth. Reviewers say they're also great for the beach, since they're compact enough to stash in your purse, and don't hold onto sand like most other towels do.

3. The Mattress Topper With Almost 5,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews LINENSPA Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade any mattress with this best-selling mattress topper, whether you're using it in a kids' or guest room, or your own bed could use a boost. Made with plush, body-conforming memory foam, it's infused with temperature-regulating gel beads to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night. "This is probably the best thing I've ever bought for myself," commented one reviewer — and over 4,700 others gave it a similarly perfect five-star review.

4. A Stylish Storage System For Your Wine Bottles & Stemware Sorbus Wine Bottle Stemware Glass Rack $45 Amazon See On Amazon Save counter space and create a stylish display with this chic wine storage system. Designed to be mounted on the wall, the simple design consists of a sturdy, two-tiered wall shelf, with a built-in storage rack for glassware on the bottom. The center shelf is the perfect height to store up to 12 standard wine bottles, while the stemware rack can hold 10 standard wine glasses, or 15 champagne flutes.

5. An Essential Organizer For Anyone Who Curls, Straightens, Or Blow-Dries Their Hair JackCubeDesign Hair Dryer Holder $40 Amazon See On Amazon Once you own this hair tool organizer, you'll likely wonder how you ever managed to live without it. Featuring three deep compartments for styling tools and brushes — plus another compartment for products —it's a must for anyone with a perpetually messy bathroom counter.

6. A Stylish Way To Display Succulents & More Umbra Hanging Planter Wall Decor $25 Amazon See On Amazon This hanging wall planter is perfect for succulents and other house plants, but it can also be used to store pens, glasses, and other odds and ends. The design itself feels modern and luxe, with simple geometric lines and gleaming gold accents. Plus, since each planter is sold individually, you can mix and match the two sizes to create your own unique arrangement.

7. This Gorgeous Bamboo Bath Caddy To Take Your Spa Days To The Next Level DOZYANT Bamboo Bathtub Tray $34 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your at-home spa days with this gorgeous bamboo bathtub caddy. The caddy has space for all the essentials — books, bath oil, a wine glass, and more — and can easily be adjusted to fit the width of your tub. Bamboo is not only eco-friendly and naturally slip-resistant, but it also dries exceptionally quickly, which prevents the buildup of mold or mildew.

8. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Nightlight & Humidifier LEVOIT Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon See On Amazon One of the most effective ways to adjust the mood in any room, this essential oil diffuser makes it easy to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy at home. Not only is it the simplest way to diffuse your favorite essential oils, but it also doubles as a nightlight and a humidifier. The quiet tank runs for up 14 hours between refills, after which it will automatically shut off.

9. An Affordable Set Of Chef's Knives At A Can't-Beat Price AmazonBasics Kitchen Knife Set (14-piece) $23 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your knives need to be replaced or you'd simply like to start fresh with a neat matching set, this kitchen knife set is an unbeatable buy. In addition to 11 knives of various sizes, the set includes kitchen shears, a knife sharpener, and a stylish wooden storage block; all of that, for less than $25. "So sharp you could do surgery with them," wrote one reviewer. "For the money, I'm simply amazed by the quality."

10. A More Stylish, Hygienic Alternative To Your Standard Bath Mat Mosa Bamboo Natural Bath Shower Mat $34 Amazon See On Amazon Sure, this bamboo bath "mat" looks super chic — but that's far from the only reason to love it. Beyond being one of the most eco-friendly natural materials, bamboo has a ton of benefits. It's naturally quick-drying, slip-resistant, and antibacterial — all qualities that tend to come in handy in a bath mat. "Will never go back to a fabric bath mat," commented one reviewer. "It’s well built, sturdy, and feels so much more hygienic."

11. This Popular Down-Alternative Comforter With Over 10,000 Glowing Reviews Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $27 Amazon See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how strongly Amazon reviewers feel about this down-alternative comforter. In over 10,000 glowingly positive reviews, fans say it's lightweight yet warm, stays soft after repeated washes, and compare it to "sleeping on a cloud." Plus, it's smartly designed with loops at each inner corner, so it won't constantly get bunched up inside your favorite duvet cover. Another added bonus is that the box stitching keeps its fill in place, so it always stays fluffy. And, it can be washed in the machine. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, King, California King, Oversized King

12. An Adjustable Organizer For Your Food Container Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're like, well, most people, then you already know the struggle of keeping the lids to food containers neat and organized — unless you have this nifty lid organizer, that is. Designed with a sturdy plastic tray equipped with five adjustable dividers, it can fit any lid that's up to 9 inches wide.

13. Two Fluffy, Premium-Quality Gel Pillows — For Less Than You'd Usually Pay For One DreamNorth PREMIUM Gel Pillow (Pack of 2) $38 Amazon See On Amazon These gel pillows have earned a stellar reputation among reviewers, who collectively gave them nearly 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. Each one has a soft, breathable cover made of 100 percent cotton, with hypoallergenic poly-gel filling that reviewers say feels cloud-like. "You could spend $30, $50, $70 on a pillow, but I don’t see how you could really improve on this," wrote one reviewer.

14. A Set Of 18 Glass Food Storage Containers For Under $30 Utopia Kitchen Glass Food Storage Containers (Set of 18) $28 Amazon See On Amazon Made of durable borosilicate glass with leak-proof, airtight lids, these stackable food storage containers are great for storing leftovers, pre-prepped meals, and more. Plus, since borosilicate glass is oven- and microwave-safe, you can even reheat leftovers directly in the container. The 18-piece set (it comes with nine containers and nine lids) includes containers of various shapes and sizes, making it easy to store any type of food neatly.

15. A User-Friendly Electric Kettle That's Both Practical & Stylish ASCOT Electric Kettle $46 Amazon See On Amazon Streamline the process of making pour-over coffee or hot tea with this retro-chic electric kettle. Not only is it quick and easy to use, but it has tons of useful features, including automatic shut-off, cordless pouring, and more. Plus, it'll look super stylish sitting on your counter, whether you stick with the mint green, pictured, or opt for one of the other five colors.

16. A Sturdy Cookware Rack To Keep Your Pots & Pans Organized SimpleHouseware Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer $14 Amazon See On Amazon By storing your pots and pans vertically with this stainless steel cookware rack, you'll not only save kitchen space, but your pots and pans will always be organized and accessible. The rack's five shelves can be adjusted to fit your pots and pans perfectly, and while you do have the option of mounting it to the wall with screws, reviewers say it stands up just fine on its own.

17. These Sheets That Are As Soft & Breathable As Your Favorite Worn-In T-Shirt AmazonBasics Heather Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set $43 Amazon See On Amazon As soft as your favorite worn-in tee, this jersey sheet set will instantly upgrade any bed. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all made of soft, lightweight combed cotton. Choose from a range of muted, heathered hues, including charcoal, oatmeal, and a pretty sky blue. "Super soft and snuggly, without being too hot," reported one reviewer. "I feel like I’m being wrapped in a super soft, stretchy, oversized T-shirt."

18. An Easy & Attractive Way To Store Tea Bags mDesign Tea Bag Single Serve Pouch Organizer $17 Amazon See On Amazon If you know the struggle of a constantly-expanding collection of tea, you need this ingenious tea bag organizer. Specifically designed to hold individually-packaged tea bags, it makes it easy to keep all your different brews organized and accessible — say goodbye to your cabinet full of near-empty boxes and tins.

19. A Giant Faux Sheepskin Rug That Makes Any Space Feel Cozy Ashler Home Deco Soft Faux Sheepskin $30 Amazon See On Amazon Layer rich texture and color into any space with this luxurious faux sheepskin rug; generously sized at 4 by 6 feet (but sold in other sizes and shapes), it will work well on floors, couches, or even a bed. It's earned the resounding approval of Amazon shoppers, who gave it more than 1,200 perfect five-star reviews. Choose from five different sizes in a variety of colors, ranging from classic black or white to an electric shade of turquoise.

20. These Discreet LED Lights That Turn On & Off Automatically SnapPower GuideLight 2 (2-Pack) $36 Amazon See On Amazon Not only will these LED lights provide added visibility in dark hallways, bathrooms, and kitchens, but it'll do so without taking up a precious outlet. They're designed to easily attach to any existing outlet — no installation required — and are virtually invisible when they're not on. At night, a motion sensor detects when you're walking nearby, and it'll automatically turn on to light your path.

21. The Cast Iron Dutch Oven That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About — & It's Surprisingly Affordable AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven $39 Amazon See On Amazon Despite being almost shockingly affordable, reviewers say this popular dutch oven measures up to its more expensive competitors. Garnering nearly 2,000 positive reviews, it has an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. It's made of solid cast iron with a sleek enamel finish, and comes in your choice of four colors: blue, red, green, or white. "Not only does it cook evenly without burning but it is so easy to clean," reported one reviewer.

22. These Stylish Woven Baskets That Have So Many Practical Uses GooBloo Large Woven Rope Basket $36 Amazon See On Amazon Pick up a few of these woven baskets, and you'll have a stylish, practical storage system for a wide variety of items — think towels, linens, blankets, toys, hats, gloves, and more. They even make excellent planters! Made of cotton rope and tightly woven seagrass, the baskets can be thrown in the washing machine for easy cleaning (just be sure to use the delicate setting).

23. An Organizer Box That Hides The Tangled Mess Of Cables Near Your Power Strip Yecaye Cable Organizer Box $25 Amazon See On Amazon Whether your goal is to protect curious pets or kids, or you simply want to hide an eyesore, this cable organizer box offers an ingenious solution. Designed to hide the messy tangle of cords that tends to form near a power strip, the box easily snaps open and shut, and comes in your choice of black or white.

24. A High-Pressure Shower Head That's Effortless To Install SparkPod Shower Head $30 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this shower head — garnering over 2,700 perfect five-star reviews, it has an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. Highlights include its high-pressure water stream, which is designed to feel like tropical rain, as well as its sleek, luxe look and tool-free installation. "This makes waking up in the morning even better than getting that paycheck," one reviewer joked.

25. A Sanitizing Device That Kills The Harmful Bacteria Living On Your Toothbrush Avari Dual UV Toothbrush Sanitizer $50 Amazon See On Amazon Millions of bacteria live on your toothbrush — if that fact makes you squeamish, this toothbrush sanitizer is for you. The device uses UV technology to sanitize up to five toothbrushes at once, killing 99.9% of potentially harmful bacteria in just 10 minutes. Plus, it also keeps your toothbrushes tucked away and organized, and even has a built-in toothpaste holder.

26. This Popular Plug-In That Makes The Most Of Your Wall Outlet POWRUI USB Wall Charger $20 Amazon See On Amazon Make the most of your wall outlet with this nifty plug-in — not only does it add four additional AV outlets and two USB ports to any standard wall outlet, but it also doubles as an LED nightlight. The device has a stellar reputation among Amazon reviewers, who gave it more than 1,500 perfect five-star reviews, resulting in an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars.

27. Two Luxe Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon While sleeping on satin will make your bedtime routine feel more luxurious, these satin pillowcases have several practical benefits, too. As it turns out, synthetic satin actually provides all the same benefits as a genuine silk pillowcase, which includes less breakage, tangles, knots, and frizz (plus, no more creases on your face when you wake up). Sold in affordable packs of two, the cases come in your choice of 15 gorgeous colors.

28. A Set Of Bamboo Cutting Boards & A Matching Bamboo Stand MOHY BAMBOO PRODUCTS Cutting Boards (3-Piece Set) $33 Amazon See On Amazon There's so much to love about this set of three cutting boards. For one, they're gorgeous, and will look stylish sitting on their matching stand on your countertop. They come in three sizes, ensuring you'll be prepared for any project, large or small. Plus, they're made of solid bamboo, an eco-friendly material that's naturally quick-drying and antibacterial.

29. A Slip-Proof Rug Pad That Makes A Drastic Difference Epica Super-Grip Non-Slip Area Rug Pad $17 Amazon See On Amazon Place this slip-proof pad under any area rug, and you'll never have to worry about it sliding around on the floor again. While the idea itself is not particularly original, what sets this one apart is that it actually works, at least according to nearly 3,000 glowingly positive reviews. "This is, by far, the best rug grip product I have ever purchased," one reviewer commented. "It surpasses anything you can buy at the store."

30. An Adjustable Rack To Hold The Lids To Your Pots & Pans YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Pot Lid Organizer $18 Amazon See On Amazon This adjustable storage rack will not only keep the lids to your pots and pans neat and organized, but it also makes everything it's holding far easier to view and access. Plus, since the position of the rack's seven stainless steel dividers on the base can easily be adjusted, you'll be able to fit all your lids of varying sizes and widths.

31. A Memory Foam Pillow That's Designed To Prevent Back Pain, Neck Aches, Overheating, & More PharMeDoc Memory Foam Pillow $25 Amazon See On Amazon The orthopedic, curved shape of this memory foam pillow is designed to help ease aches, pain, and soreness in the neck and back. Meanwhile, the pillow's cooling gel surface is designed to help regulate body temperature, which will prevent you from overheating during the night. "This pillow is, hands down, the most comfortable pillow I've ever had," wrote one reviewer.

32. A Sleek, Discreet Way To Store Your Toilet Paper iDesign Kent Tissue Roll Organizer $13 Amazon See On Amazon Extra rolls of toilet paper are a necessity, but they're not usually something that you're trying to display. With this sleek, stylish toilet paper holder, you can keep backup rolls hidden, but still conveniently accessible when you need them. "I never knew you could make something that held toilet paper look so good," commented one reviewer.

33. A Handy Stand To Hang Up Your Headphones Avantree Universal Wooden & Aluminum Headphone Stand $25 Amazon See On Amazon This headphone stand will not only look stylish sitting on your desk, but will also help protect expensive headphones from being accidentally sat on or otherwise damaged. It's made of smooth wood and aluminum alloy, with a sturdy base that doubles as a handy catch-all tray.