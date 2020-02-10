32 Genius Products On Amazon That Spruce Up Every Part Of Your Home

You care about how your home looks, and you’ve invested time and energy into making it a place you want to, well, come home to. Sometimes, improving your space involves days of hard work or spending big, but there are many simple home improvements you can make that don’t have to be costly or time-intensive endeavors. These 32 genius products on Amazon that hide the eyesores in your home are proof of that.

Though most people would probably agree that a home with character is far more welcoming than a sterile, too-perfect environment, that doesn’t mean there aren’t spots you’d like to improve upon. But it can feel daunting to know where to start, especially if you don’t have the time or the budget to go totally HGTV Dream Home on your space, whatever size it may be. That’s where the brilliant products on this list come in. Ahead, you'll find all sorts of clever items that will hide unsightly cords, cover up messes, expand your space, and improve the look and feel of every room. They’re all affordable and conveniently sold on Amazon, and best of all, they can be installed and set up by anyone, whether you’re handy around the house or a total home improvement novice.

Intrigued? Then scroll on to shop 32 of the smartest finds on Amazon to improve upon any space in your home.

1. A Router Cover That Doubles As A Stylish Shelf Good home Solid Wood Network Set $61 Amazon See On Amazon Hide your WiFi router, set top box, or other electronic accessories with the Good Home network set. Made of an environmentally friendly wood that's waterproof and non-toxic, this is certainly far more attractive than a plastic box of blinking lights. As a bonus, you can even use it as a cute little shelf for small, lightweight toys, succulents, or anything else you want.

2. A Space-Saving Charging Station Made Of Eco-Friendly Bamboo Great Useful Stuff Eco Bamboo Multi-Device Charging Station & Organizer $40 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your electronics neatly organized while they're charging with this bamboo charging station. Devices go on top, while cords can be stored in the hidden base below. It's been smartly designed so you can place your items facing outwards, which makes it easy to watch a video, read a recipe, or see incoming messages while your gadget is docked.

3. An Over-Outlet Shelf To Hold Devices While Charging ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf $15 Amazon See On Amazon This handy outlet cover is marketed as "the shelf you never knew you always wanted" — and that's perfectly sums up its charm. Install it on top of any outlet to create a designated space for your cell phone, speaker, electric toothbrush, or any other under-10 pound item while it charges.

4. A Custom-Made Set Of "Books" That Are Actually Hidden Storage Covogoods Covobox The Original Hidden Storage Book Box Hider $29 Amazon See On Amazon From Amazon Handmade, The Original Hidden Storage Book Box Hider is a cleverly-designed product that uses real books to hide messes (or treasures). Order the size and the color range of books you want, and Covogoods will use reclaimed books to craft a wood-panel storage box just for you. No set is exactly alike! From the front, it looks like a shelf of books, but in the back lies whatever it is you don't want people to discover.

5. A Mirror With A Hidden Jewelry Cabinet To Hide Clutter From Your Dresser SUPER DEAL Armoire Lockable Jewelry Cabinet $80 Amazon See On Amazon Reduce clutter on your dresser or vanity with this lockable jewelry cabinet. It's a full-length, door- or wall-mountable mirror that opens up to a large capacity felt-lined jewelry case, with spots for all of your rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. It even has a pouch at the bottom that catches any jewelry that might drop, so you'll never again find yourself on your hands and knees searching for that one tiny hoop earring that seems to have mysteriously disappeared.

6. A Slim Outlet & Cord Cover That Blends Right Into The Wall Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover $25 Amazon See On Amazon There's no bigger eyesore in most people's homes than the jumble of cords going from our computers, lamps, and other assorted electrical appliances into our walls. But an electrical outlet cover, like this one, takes care of that mess instantly. It attaches over your outlets easily — no tools required! — to cover dangling cords and the outlet itself, making your space look neat and tidy again.

7. Six Sheets Of Scented Liners To Elevate Your Dressers & Drawers Merriton Scented Drawer Liners $19 Amazon See On Amazon These lovely-looking, old-fashioned scented drawer liners will add an unexpected update to any dresser (a lovely surprise for guest rooms). Cut the thick paper to fit your drawer and it's ready for use, because the paper is heavy enough to lay flat without any adhesive. Pretty as can be, and your clothing will pick up just a hint of the subtle, floral scent. Choose from three scent/pattern combinations.

8. A Waterproof Mat That Hides Desk Scratches & Prevents New Ones Knodel Desk Pad $14 Amazon See On Amazon This waterproof desk pad protects your desk from scratches and spills, while pulling together your space in a more cohesive, unified-looking way. Lean on it to write, use it as a mousepad, perch a coffee cup on there — it can handle whatever you throw at it. It comes in six double-sided, easy to wipe down colors, including black, light blue, and pink.

9. An Expandable Bamboo Cutting Board That's Big Enough To Go Over Your Stove Prosumer's Choice Dual $36 Amazon See On Amazon This is a great cutting board. It's sturdy, large enough to handle big tasks, and designed with grooves at the end to trap runoff and keep counters clean. It's made of sustainably-harvested bamboo with no added chemicals or dyes, and it's elegant enough to do double duty as a serving tray. What makes it truly unique, though, is the space-saving, stovetop-covering design. With its removable, size-adjustable feet, you can place this over your stovetop to give yourself more counter space (or in smaller kitchens, use it as a spot to store spices and other essentials).

10. A Simple Kit To End TV Cord Chaos For Good Simple Cord Cable Cover Raceway Kit $20 Amazon See On Amazon This simple kit comes with everything you need to hide your tangled, sloppy-looking cords. Included are six covers — 150 feet in total — and different shaped connectors so you can spruce up any space. Attach them with the self-adhesive tape or make a bigger commitment using drywall anchors with screws; the tape, screws, and anchors are included in the kit as well.

11. This Marble Paper That Magically Transforms Furniture, Counters, & More practicalWs Marble Paper Roll $9 Amazon See On Amazon Got a dingy countertop or blah table? Unroll your self-adhesive marble paper, cut it to size, and instantly transform any smooth surface. This is a fun way to make a space look completely different without a major financial investment.

12. A Victorian-Style Floor Register To Replace Unsightly Modern Vents Accord Ventilation Victorian Floor Register $11 Amazon See On Amazon Replace unattractive floor vents with this Victorian-style floor register; it's a simple, surprising update that can make a big difference. This one comes in a range of sizes and finishes, including antique brass, matte black, polished brass, and satin nickel. The best part is, it requires absolutely no installation: Just place it over the vent and you're good to go.

13. A Handy Cover To Prevent Crumbs & Messes From Spilling Into Gaps Linda's Essentials Silicone Kitchen Stove (2-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Why did it take so long for someone to come up with a simple way to solve the problem of gaps between ovens and counters (you know, that gross spot where all sorts of crumbs fall and oils get splattered). With these silicone gap covers, you'll never again have to worry about what exactly is getting caught in that impossible-to-clean space.

14. A Simple Box To Hides Unsightly Power Strips Yecaye Cable Organizer Box (Set of 2) $22 Amazon See On Amazon Whether it's a safety issue to protect curious kids or pets, or you just want to stop having to stare at your messy power strips, this cable organizer box is a smart buy for every room in the house. Snap it over a power strip and you're good to go; it's just as easy to open back up. As one happy reviewer wrote, "This is what I’ve been missing in my life! I HATE cords [and] I have a gamer husband. Bad mix. These look nice, hide the cord clutter, and don’t interfere with the ease of use of our electronics."

15. A Stretchy Velvet Slipcover To Make An Old Couch Look New Again Rose Home Fashion RHF Velvet-Sofa Slipcover $35 Amazon See On Amazon Want a new couch but don't want to spend the money? Try this slipcover instead. Made from a soft velvet material, it's extremely easy to use, fits all sorts of shapes and styles, and comes with foam anchors so your cover will stay put. Choose from nine versatile colors, including black, white, navy, gray, and Burgundy.

16. A 10-Pack Of Heat-Resistant Burner Liners That Keep Stovetops Clean & Mark-Free FORLIVE Reusable Gas Stove Burner Covers (10-Pack) $11 Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to live with spills and stains ruining your stovetop; Use these reusable burner covers instead. Cut them down to fit your around your burners and keep your stovetop area looking clean and mess-free. The nonstick material washes easily by hand or in the dishwasher, and it's heat-resistant up to 500 degrees as well as BPA-free.

17. A Radiator Cover That Also Gives Your More Shelf Space Tidyard MDF Radiator Cover Heating Cabinet $107 Amazon See On Amazon This is a pretty way to hide a bare-bones radiator without blocking any of its all-important heat. Made of MDF, a sturdy type of engineered wood, this radiator cover also provides an extra shelf to store items like books, succulents, and other decorative accents.

18. These Faux Tiles That Make Any Plain Wall Look More Stylish 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Tile $30 Amazon See On Amazon New wall tiles improve the appearance of a kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room, but installing them is neither cheap nor easy. For a fast faux version, try these peel and stick tiles instead. The box contains 10 self-adhesive sheets (each one is 11.4 inches by 10.6 inches) so you can re-do walls and backsplashes throughout your home. Though this offers a far simpler DIY alternative to installing real tiles, you'll still want to take a little extra time to properly measure and align for the best look possible.

19. A Set Of Burner Covers That Transform Stovetops Into Countertops Miles Kimball Marble Burner Covers (Set of 2) $16 Amazon See On Amazon Who doesn't dream of more counter space to get their meals ready? Well, you don't have to move to find more room. Instead, turn your stovetop into a countertop with this set of easy-to-clean burner covers, which are suitable for gas and electric ranges. Just pop them over your burners (each one covers two) and you're ready to go!

20. A Toilet Paper Holder That's Great For Bathrooms With Limited Space mDesign Plastic Free Standing Toilet Paper Holder $16 Amazon See On Amazon For smaller bathrooms with less storage space, this compact, free-standing toilet paper holder keeps three rolls within easy reach so you'll never run out at an inopportune time again. Choose from eight colors to match your bathroom decor. (But do note that jumbo-sized rolls of toilet paper won't fit in this holder.)

21. A Box To Hide Your Cat's Litterbox New Age Pet ecoFlex Litter Loo $62 Amazon See On Amazon You love your cat, but you probably don't love their litter box. So set up a New Age Pet ecoFlex Litter Loo for a far more attractive alternative. Made of recycled plastic and reclaimed wood, the standard size fits over typical litter boxes, while the jumbo-sized version covers most self-cleaning boxes. The front door flips open for easy cleaning, and the box is designed to be wiped clean, and to prevent leaks from dirtying up your floors. Your cat may not care one way or the other, but you certainly will.

22. A Set Of Throw Pillow Covers To Hide Worn Couch Spots Home Brilliant Decor Supersoft Throw Pillow Covers $13 Amazon See On Amazon Your pillows may be faded or your couch might be suffering from stains, rips, or other signs of wear and tear. The easiest way to hide problem spots? With nice, big throw pillows. Though you will have to pick up pillow inserts separately (or maybe you already some), this two-pack of covers comes in a range of 19 colors and seven different sizes, and they're all machine washable. Over 1,400 reviewers gave them a perfect five-star review, citing their comfort and quality.

23. These Handle Covers To Keep Your Fridge Smudge-Free OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 Amazon See On Amazon Keep your refrigerator, freezer, and oven handles protected from scratches and smudges with these genius covers. They stay on using strong velcro, and can be tossed into the washing machine for a quick cleaning. Choose from three sizes and four colors.

24. An Unobtrusive Toilet Brush That Also Cleans More Effectively Joseph Joseph Flex Toilet Brush with Slim Holder $20 Amazon See On Amazon Bet you never realized there were better toilet bowl brushes out there, right? This flexible silicone brush gets into spots other brushes can't reach, and the silicone material means there's less dripping after use. When you're done, it goes back into a slim holder that unobtrusively hides the brush itself.

25. A DIY Mirror Kit To Cover Any Wall Space BBTO Mirror Sheets $13 Amazon See On Amazon Lay these mirrored sheets out in any pattern you want for a unique way to decorate a bare space (or to add a mirror to a spot you don't want to drill into). These are actually made of scratch-resistant plastic, not glass, and they can also be used to conceal unsightly scratches and wall marks.

26. A Duvet Cover Designed To Prevent Comforters From Bunching Up Inside AmazonBasics Light-Weight Microfiber Duvet Cover $23 Amazon See On Amazon Comforter covers are all well and good, until the comforter inside gets all squished up or starts sliding around. To prevent this all too common problem from occurring, this AmazonBasics microfiber duvet cover has internal ties to hold the duvet in place. The set includes both the duvet cover and two pillow shams, all of which are wrinkle-resistant and machine washable.

27. An Affordable Set Of Framed Wall Art Sold In Over 40 Prints NWT Framed Canvas Wall Art $60 Amazon See On Amazon This set of framed canvas wall art comes in over 40 unique prints, from abstract designs for living rooms to playful animals that are perfect for a baby's nursery. Each set comes with three pre-framed panels in two different sizes. Choose from black or brown frames.

28. A Discreet Toilet Plunger That Doesn't Sit Right On Your Floor NEW OXO Good Grips Toilet Plunger with Holder $25 Amazon See On Amazon Using a plunger and then placing it right onto your floor is so unhygienic (and frankly, just unsightly). OXO, a brand known for improving upon all sorts of household gadgets, added a few brilliant features to their Good Grips plunger, including a canister that automatically opens when you lift the plunger out; a head designed to work on all toilets, including low-flush; a longer-than-average handle; and a tray that catches water so nothing leaks onto your bathroom floor.

29. A Set Of Storage Boxes That Are Attractive Enough To Display Prandom Large Collapsible Storage Bins (3-Pack) $42 Amazon See On Amazon Instead of piling up cardboard or plastic, invest in these fabric-covered collapsable storage bins. Not only are they infinitely more attractive than most storage boxes, but they're more durable, too. Made of quality linen with rust-proof stainless steel handles, they're sold in both khaki and gray.

30. A Cozy Area Rug Sold In Your Choice Five Marble Patterns Lahome Modern Abstract Area Rug $40 Amazon See On Amazon Don't feel stuck by ugly, boring floors. An attractive area rug can easily hide any sins and elevate the look of a room. This rug has a rating of 4.4 stars and is sold in multiple sizes, in both round and rectangular shapes. Get it in five different gorgeous marble-inspired prints.

31. A Roll Of Trimmable Liner To Keep Your Drawers & Shelves Neat Gorilla Grip Original Drawer and Shelf Liner $17 Amazon See On Amazon Place these thick non-adhesive drawer liners in your cabinets, shelves, and drawers to prevent items from slipping, so those typically messy spaces always stay neat and tidy. These best-selling liners come in tons of colors and some cool patterns, which can also elevate the look of your shelves and drawers.