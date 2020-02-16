34 Legitimately Amazing Things For Your Home You Won't Believe Are Under $40 On Amazon

As any savvy shopper knows, you don't have to spend a ton of money to make minor (and sometimes, major) improvements to your home. It's all about smart shopping: doing the right research, asking the right questions, knowing what to buy, and where to buy it. It also takes a keen sense of wits and style to know how a seemingly small purchase can upgrade the environment around you, or make something like getting out the door in the morning or cooking dinner a more efficient, enjoyable process. And that's exactly what these 34 legitimately amazing things for your home do: Though they each cost less than $40 on Amazon, they're guaranteed to make a big impact on your day-to-day routine — whether that includes cooking, cleaning, relaxing, hosting friends, or simply making your surroundings feel more comfortable.

As if upgrading your home with these products couldn't get any easier (or more affordable), know that almost every single item on this list is eligible for free, two-day shipping for Prime members. But that doesn't mean you're sacrificing on quality or style: you'll find the same brand-name products and luxury decor pieces that you would in your favorite department store. Again — smart shopping.

Scroll on to shop 34 of the best home goods on Amazon right now, from highly efficient cooking gadgets to indulgent accessories for your bedroom and bath — plus much more.

1. Vintage-Style String Lights To Make Any Space Feel Cozier Brightown Globe String Lights $16 Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these string lights add a cool, vintage touch to any space (inside or outdoors), but they also emit a warm glow that'll make your surroundings feel cozier. Choose from three lengths and three different colors of "string:" black, green, and white.

2. A Luxe Decanter That Also Improves The Taste Of Your Wine HiCoup Kitchenware Wine Decanter $24 Amazon See on Amazon Sure, this wine decanter looks super luxe. But it also serves a few practical purposes. By pouring your wine into this decanter, it'll help aerate your wine, which can enhance the taste — and it's also makes it incredibly easy to pour. You can also use it to dress up your breakfast table by filling it with milk or juice.

3. A Side Table With A Built-In Storage Basket That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Zinus Side/End Table $35 Amazon See on Amazon You don't have to spend $200 on a new side table when there are options like these for under $40 on Amazon. This one is not only versatile and sleek, but it has a built-in metal storage basket that's perfect for stashing blankets, newspapers, and games.

4. An Expandable Bamboo Caddy Tray For Your Bath Trotinic Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray $33 Amazon See on Amazon The best way to elevate your nightly soak is with a bathtub caddy. This way, you can bring in a tablet, a book, a candle, and a glass of wine so you have all the essentials on hand. Since this one is expandable, it'll fit most bathtubs, while rubber grips on the sides prevent it from slipping.

5. A Super Soft Throw You'll Love Snuggling Up In Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket $37 Amazon See on Amazon You'll love snuggling up in this warm, cozy, faux fur throw. The best-selling blanket, which is sold in three colors, has a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon and over 900 perfect five-star reviews, with one customer calling it a "magical throw that will change your life." Another reviewer commented, "I have washed these once a week for 2 years and they look the same as the day I bought them."

6. A Blender & To-Go Cup In One Oster Blender with Travel Sport Bottle $29 Amazon See on Amazon Breakfast has never been easier, quicker, or healthier than with this super handy blender from kitchenware experts Oster. You blend your drink right in the convenient sport bottle, which you can then grab and take on the go. It's powerful enough to blend ice, and it's even sold in five fun colors. Over 3,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star review.

7. A Sleek Steel Percolator That Keeps Coffee Warm For Hours Presto Stainless-Steel Coffee Percolator $40 Amazon See on Amazon A tried-and-true way to brew delicious coffee at home, this Presto percolator can make up to six cups at a time — (or, for less than $10 more, you can buy a 12-cup model). The best part is, its stainless steel construction will keep coffee consistently hot, which is especially useful if you have friends or family members who tend to wake up on the later side.

8. A Gorgeous Plant That Can Tolerate Low Light Costa Farms Snake Live Indoor Plant $28 Amazon See on Amazon Yes, you can order real, live plants on Amazon! This one comes shipped in a pretty planter made of recyclable materials, and it's extremely easy to care for. Though it will benefit from being near a sunny window, it can tolerate low light. It only requires watering once every few weeks, or whenever the soil starts to feel dry.

9. A Popular 3-in-1 Vacuum With Over 2,900 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $30 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers swear by this 3-in-1 vacuum from Eureka. It's affordable, efficient, and can be used as a handheld vacuum, a stick vacuum, or a stair vacuum. It's also designed with swivel steering and a long, 18-foot power cord; plus, it comes with a handy crevice tool for hard-to-reach spaces. What more could you ask for?

10. The Latest Generation Of The Echo Dot Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart Speaker With Alexa $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you don't own an Alexa-enabled home assistant by now, what are you waiting for? The Echo Dot 3rd Generation has more capabilities than ever — and it only costs $30 (it's also sold in other colors now, like a fun, sparkly purple). Use it to play music, games, and the news; to control other smart devices in your home (like lightbulbs, doors, and thermostats); to hear traffic reports and the weather; to set timers and make calls; and so much more.

11. A 3-Tier Cart You'll Find So Many Uses For SONGMICS 3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart $36 Amazon See on Amazon The uses for this three-tiered rolling cart are basically endless. Sure, you can use it to store pretty much anything — like beauty products, games, laundry supplies, and food — but you can also get creative and use it as a makeshift bar cart. It's easy to assemble, it holds a ton, and it's sold in four versatile colors, including a pretty teal blue.

12. A Set Of Minimalist-Chic Nesting Tables HOMFA Nesting Coffee End Tables $40 Amazon See on Amazon Though they look like the type of thing you might find at a Scandinavian-inspired furniture store, this set of two nesting tables costs just $40 on Amazon. You can use them together or separately, as a coffee table, end table, nightstand, playroom table, footstool — you get the idea. Reviewers report that they're easy to assemble and even easier to keep clean.

13. An Industrial Chandelier — Yes, A Chandelier — For Just $40 TZOE 8-Light Sputnik Chandelier $40 Amazon See on Amazon Who would have thought you could buy a literal chandelier for this price on Amazon. The expensive-looking piece has a unique look that feels modern, retro, and trendy all at the same time; it's hard to think of a space it wouldn't look great in.

14. A Sleek Wood Stand For Your Favorite Potted Plant Mkono Plant Stand $22 Amazon See on Amazon Looking for an attractive plant stand to hold your favorite oversized plants? This one is sold in four different sizes (sans plant/potter, to be clear) and three different colors, so it's easy to find the perfect match for your home.

15. These Customizable Mirrors That Couldn't Be Easier To Mount EDGEWOOD Parkwood Wall Mirrors $26 Amazon See on Amazon Create any shape mirror you want with this set of four frameless mirror squares. They stick onto the walls using a super strong double-sided tape, so "installing" them couldn't be easier.

16. A Portable Steamer With A Rare 4.8-Star Overall Rating MagicPro Portable Steamer $35 Amazon See on Amazon It's rare to come across any product on Amazon with this high of an overall rating. So if you've been looking for a more effective way to de-wrinkle your clothes, this is the thing to buy. Almost 90% of reviewers gave this garment steamer a perfect five-star review, which works on just about any fabric. It's a must-have for any home.

17. A Down-Alternative Comforter That Won't Bunch Up — & It Has Over 8,000 Five-Star Reviews Linenspa All-Season White Down Comforter $27 Amazon See on Amazon There are a lot of things that make this soft, microfiber comforter so great; to date, it's garnered over 8,800 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. First, it's filled with down-alternative stuffing that won't irritate allergies. Next, it's designed with corner tabs so it won't bunch up under your duvet. (Also, box-stitching keeps the fill in place so it maintains its fluff.) It's also machine washable, backed by a three-year warranty, and sold in eight sizes. Choose from a variety of different colors, textures, and prints, so you don't even need a duvet!

18. A Simple Side Table With So Many Versatile Uses WLIVE Snack Side Table $40 Amazon See on Amazon For just $40, this versatile accent table is worth picking up. You can use it as a side table or nightstand, or even as an eating tray for TV dinners. Get in all white or dark gray on black.

19. An Essential Oil Diffuser With A Pretty Geometric Design Ansin Essential Oil Diffuser $40 Amazon See on Amazon Not all essential oil diffusers are as pretty as this one. Aside from functioning as an aromatherapy diffuser for your favorite essential oils, you can also use it sans oil as a humidifier. And, since it lights up in seven different colors, it works as a nightlight, too. For added safety, the diffuser was designed with an auto-off feature that powers down after the water tank has run out.

20. A Set Of Best-Selling, Easy-To-Install String Lights Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light $18 Amazon See on Amazon These string lights can be hung up outside or indoors to add a cozy, whimsical appeal to any space. Equipped with eight different light-up modes, including twinkling and slow fade, they're a number-one best-seller on Amazon, with over 4,600 perfect five-star reviews (and counting).

21. A Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer To Help Streamline Clutter Seville Classics Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer $32 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your pots, pans, baking supplies, and strainers organized with this handy pull-out cabinet organizer. It comes with everything you need to install it, including brackets and screws (reviewers report it's "very easy to assemble"), and it holds up to 50 pounds, so you can use it for heavier-duty storage purposes, too.

22. A Cute Round Rug With Dainty Pom Details LEEVAN Faux Wool Round Rug $22 Amazon See on Amazon There are a lot of rooms this cute little round rug would look great in: an office, a kid's room, a playroom, or even a bathroom. It costs just over $20, and it comes in four pretty colors: white, pink, light gray, and blue. The best part? It's machine washable.

23. A Two-Pack Of Cooling, Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillows PLX Memory Foam Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $29 Amazon See on Amazon Hot sleepers will love this two-pack of cooling pillows. Stuffed with shredded bamboo memory foam that stays cool throughout the night, they're covered with breathable, hypoallergenic bamboo cases that won't irritate allergies or feel suffocating against skin. Also, the cases are machine washable — another major bonus.

24. A Retro Stand Mixer That'll Revolutionize Your Baking Game Dash Stand Mixer $40 Amazon See on Amazon No, you don't have to shell out $300 on a luxury mixer to bake like a pro. Thats thanks to this retro Dash stand mixer, which will make whipping up sweet and savory goodies easy, effortless, and mess-free. Included you get the mixer, which is sold in an assortment of pretty colors (including silver and pink), a mixing bowl, two dough hooks, two beaters, and a recipe book, all backed by a one-year warranty.

25. A Piece Of Pre-Framed Wall Art Sold In Over 40 Different Prints SIGNFORD Framed Canvas Home Artwork Decoration $36 Amazon See on Amazon Decorating your space has never been easier. All you have to do is pick your favorite print (there are over 40), and it'll arrive on your doorstep framed and ready to hang. Choose from landscapes, geometric patterns, moon phases, and more.

26. A Plush Round Pouf That You Can Fill With Storage Rotot Decorative Pouf $36 Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use this pouf as a foot stool, coffee table, or decorative accent, but you can also store things inside it, like blankets and toys. Made of quality PU leather, it's sold in eight colors, including silver, tan, and beige.

27. A Best-Selling, Single-Serve Coffee Maker CHULUX Single Serve Coffee Maker $40 Amazon See on Amazon This single-serve coffee maker makes delicious brews with the simple touch of a button. It's sold in a variety of colors, (including blue, red, and orange), it's compatible with K-cups, and it has an auto-off feature that powers down after three minutes. What more could you want?

28. A Pretty Rope Basket For Your Taller Plants Mkono Cotton Rope Plant Basket $19 Amazon See on Amazon A pretty, lightweight alternative to heavy potters, this plant basket is made of natural cotton rope that has an airy, shabby-chic appeal. Though it certainly makes a great potter for plants and trees, you can also use it as a storage basket for blankets, toys, and stuffed animals.

29. A Carbonating Machine So You Can Make Your Own Seltzer Nuvantee Soda Siphon $40 Amazon See on Amazon Stop wasting money on canned seltzer — you can make your own at home with this simple carbonator. "I've had this soda maker for almost two years and love it more every time I use it. It's solid and sturdy and very easy to use. Carbonated water holds it's fizz much longer than other soda makers I've used," commented one reviewer.

30. A Pretty Round End Table That Looks Expensive HollyHOME Tray Metal End Table $36 Amazon See on Amazon This little round end table looks like it costs so much more than it actually does. It's a cute way to add a pop of color to any space, while also offering up extra room to place things like candles and flowers. Made of durable, waterproof metal, it's sold in 17 colors, including classic black and white.

31. A Multi-Use Organizer That's Perfect For Crowded Counters & Desks Homfa Bamboo Desk Storage Organizer $30 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it on a desk, a kitchen counter, or in a bathroom, this bamboo organizer is sure to streamline your space. Not only is it handy for organizing clutter, but it's stylish enough to use as a simple accent piece, too. It can be assembled in various different ways to best suit your space; check out a guide, here.

32. A Magnetic Shelf You Can Attach To Your Washing Machine Or Fridge Haturi Magnetic Shelf $35 Amazon See on Amazon This genius magnetic shelf can be attached to refrigerators, washing machines, and other similar appliances, so you always have your essentials within easy reach. Use it to store spices and sauces, detergent, sugar and tea, and more. It also comes with removable hooks and wooden holders for paper towels, while the tool-free installation is a total breeze.

33. A Vintage Print For Mid-Century Modern Lovers VEHFA Palm Springs Mid Century Modern Canvas Wall Art $20 Amazon See on Amazon This retro-inspired print will fit right in with your mid-century modern decor. It's also a fun accent for an office or guest room, and conveniently comes with a quality wood frame.