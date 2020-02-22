Creating a home design aesthetic that's both tasteful and functional can be a time-consuming challenge, but any interior design enthusiast knows it can also be very fun to go treasure hunting — especially on Amazon. Dig through any of its home departments, and you'll find an array of furniture and accessories to represent nearly every decor style and price point.

These really nice and useful things for your home are made from quality materials (like Italian porcelain, marble, or sustainably sourced bamboo), offer smart storage solutions, and provide you with the right tools for cooking mouth-watering meals or effortlessly hosting guests.

These 34 affordable items will also keep your home looking fresh and inviting. From floating shelves to charming, vintage-inspired kitchen tools, these products reflect the home trends you've admired on interior design blogs and social media.

On this list, you'll also find some visually pleasing Amazon items in a selection of crisp colors and rich metals. These are the kinds of thoughtful details that will make the perfect accents for your home.

1. A Wine Rack With A Modern, Geometric Design HB Design Co. Modern Black Metal Wine Rack $30 Amazon See on Amazon It's rare that bottle storage looks like a sculptural piece of art either empty or full, but this modern metal wine rack does. The hexagon compartments can hold up to nine bottles of wine, and the rack's iron frame won't bend or fade as easily as other materials. Plus, the unique shape keeps bottles more firmly in place than similar circular versions.

2. A Set Of Italian Marble Drink Coasters White Carrara Marble Coasters by Deco (5-Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon These marble coasters are made from smooth Italian marble and have non-skid pads to protect your table from scratches. The hexagonal coasters come with an equally stylish holder in a rose-gold finish. They'll look just as chic under a wine glass as they would a cup of coffee.

3. A Fruit Bowl With A Hanger To Keep Bananas From Browning DecoBros Wire Fruit Tree Bowl with Banana Hanger $16 Amazon See on Amazon This fruit bowl comes with a detachable banana hanger that will keep the delicate fruit from bruising. The bowl has a dark bronze finish, and the hanger is sturdy enough to hold a bunch of bananas or grapes without tipping over.

4. A Fabric-Lined Jewelry Box With Enough Compartments For 50 Pairs Of Earrings Glenor Co. 50 Slot Jewelry Box $40 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your earring, rings, and bracelets organized with this bi-level jewelry box. The elegant case has a metal clasp and two trays, with a total of 50 compartments. The box is lined with a soft, velvet-like material to prevents scratches, and has a mirror on the inside of the lid. It comes in classic black, as well as more playful pink and blue.

5. A Bamboo Serving Tray With A Slide-Out Cheese Knife Compartment Bambüsi Bamboo Charcuterie Platter $43 Amazon See on Amazon Made from bamboo, this charcuterie serving tray is lined with grooves big enough to hold crackers, nuts, or olives. One of the sides slides out to reveal a hidden drawer with four different, stainless steel cheese knives. Nonporous bamboo won't stain or absorb odors, so even your most pungent French blues won't leave their mark behind.

6. A Set Of Water-Resistant Pine Shelves To Keep Bathrooms And Kitchens Organized SODUKU Floating Shelves (2-Pack) $29 Amazon See on Amazon Water-resistant and heatproof, these Soduku floating shelves are perfect for kitchens and bathrooms. The two pinewood shelves have a thin, metal guard rail to keep jars and bottles in place, and the set comes with a removable towel holder. Available in two finishes, the wall decor has an industrial, yet earthy aesthetic that will complement almost any interior.

7. A Set Of Ceramic Bowls & Serving Spoons That Are Perfect For Condiments MyGift Ceramic Condiment Set with Bamboo Serving Tray $20 Amazon See on Amazon These ceramic bowls can hold just the right amount of salsa, guacamole, ketchup, and other condiments you may need for your next dinner party. You can also use them to keep your most-used spices on-hand, as each bowl has a slotted lid and a ceramic spoon, which keeps toppings fresh and easy to measure out as you're cooking. Either way, this minimalist bamboo serving tray makes for a beautiful presentation on your table or countertop.

8. A Two-Tone Side Table With A Mid-Century Aesthetic Gold & Gray Round Side Table by Aojezor $49 Amazon See on Amazon Made from powder-coated metal with a gold finish, this Aojezor side table will add a mid-century modern touch to your bedroom or living room. The inside of the rimmed tabletop is painted a smoky gray that makes for a beautiful, unexpected accent to the piece. It's also waterproof and rust-resistant, so it would also make for a great addition to your back patio.

9. Color-Coded Wine Glasses To Help Guests Keep Track Of Their Drink HC Carnival Color Wine Glasses (6-Pack) $25 Amazon See on Amazon No wine charms needed with this set of wine glasses. Each of the six glasses has a different colored stem including green, orange, blue, red, purple, and yellow. The stems are made from colored glass, as opposed to being painted, which means they are completely dishwasher safe.

10. A 19-Piece Espresso Set With A Stand For Easy Storage Aozita Espresso Cups and Saucers Set with Stand $27 Amazon See on Amazon This 19-piece espresso set comes with saucers, spoons, and six cups big enough for a double shot, as well as a vertical stainless steel rack to neatly store your drinkware. The porcelain set is both microwave and dishwasher safe.

11. A Sturdy Bamboo Shoe Shelf Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Shoe Shelf $32 Amazon See on Amazon Each tier of this bamboo shoe shelf can accommodate three to four pairs of adult-sized shoes and has a curved front to keep said shoes from sliding out. The slatted bamboo shelves are easy to wipe clean and moisture-resistant, so even rain boots can be stored on top.

12. A Vanity Tray With A Marble Print That Adds A Luxurious Accent To Any Room roomfitters Marble Print Vanity Tray $19 Amazon See on Amazon The marble print laminate on this vanity tray not only looks fantastic, but is also scratch- and water-resistant, so you can safely use it in the bathroom to display your grooming supplies, or even as place to put beverages down on a fabric ottoman.

13. A Sturdy Yet Sleek Organizer For Your Hair-Styling Tools mDesign Countertop Hair Tools Holder $15 Amazon See on Amazon The steel construction and undercarriage of this hair tool holder not only keeps your tools organized, but can also be used as a stand for hot curling rods when you need to free up your hands in the middle of styling. The holder is a available in 13 finishes, including rose gold (pictured), cream, and Venetian bronze.

14. An Electric Water Bottle Pump That Works With The Push Of A Button Myvision Water Bottle Pump $14 Amazon See on Amazon Attach this electric pump to the top of any large barrel of water (up to 5 gallons), and you can dispense your drink with just the touch of a button. The device is made from stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, and has a USB rechargeable battery. With a full charge, the battery can pump around 25 gallons of water before needing to be plugged in again.

15. A Set Of Geometric Pillow Covers In An Earthy Color Scheme Woven Nook Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 4) $35 Amazon See on Amazon These decorative throw pillow covers will fit 18 to 20-inch square pillows. What makes this set of four 100% cotton shams so unique is that it does all of the styling work for you— the mix of geometric patterns all come in a complementary color palette.

16. An Elegant Chip And Dip Bowl Set Made From Italian Glass Luigi Bormioli 2 Piece Chip-n-Dip Set $28 Amazon See on Amazon Made in Italy, this serving set consists of a large and small glass bowl that fit together perfectly, making it an elevated option for serving chips or crudités with dips. Used separately, these elegant dishwasher-safe pieces can also be used to serve salad and dressing.

17. A Vacuum-Sealed Jar That Keeps Coffee And Baked Goods Fresh Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister for Food Storage $28 Amazon See on Amazon Keep coffee, cookies, and nuts fresh and flavorful with this Fellow Atmos vacuum canister. A vacuum pump sucks air out of the canister as you twist it closed, preventing oxidation and keeping moisture out. A green indicator light on the lid lets you know when your canister is airtight.

18. A Storage Shelf With A Multi-Purpose Bar With Hanging Hooks Love-KANKEI Floating Shelf with Towel Bar and 8 Removable Hooks $23 Amazon See on Amazon This solid wood floating shelf can be customized to fit your kitchen's and bathroom's unique needs. The sturdy shelf comes with a wooden bar that can be used to hang a dishcloth or a paper towel roll. Additionally, the shelf comes with eight S-shaped hooks that can be used to hang up cups, utensils, or loofahs. Choose it in one of three colors, like weathered gray or carbonized black (pictured).

19. An Extra-Roomy Utensil Holder That Fully Rotates Gourmia Rotating Kitchen Utensil Holder $21 Amazon See on Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this kitchen utensil holder offers smooth, 360-degree rotation, so your tools are always within easy reach. With a 7-inch diameter, the container is also large enough to hold many different spatulas, whisks, spoons, and more.

20. A Velvet-Lined Jewelry Box With 36 Specialized Compartments QBeel Jewelry Box $24 Amazon See on Amazon This jewelry box has two tiers of compartments and an additional eight necklace hooks on the inside of the lid. The 36 compartments include eight stud cards, ring holders, and bigger slots for watches. The jewelry box comes in seven colors, with a matching velvet lining to protect your delicate accessories from scratches.

21. A Drink Dispenser With A Sweet Design And Separate Ice Compartment FineDine 1 Gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser $26 Amazon See on Amazon This glass beverage dispenser has a tin, twist-off lid and a nostalgic Mason jar design. It can hold a gallon of sweet tea or spiked summer punch, and the stainless steel spigot is leak- and drip-proof. To keep your beverages cool without diluting them, add ice to the removable cylindrical dispenser.

22. A Modern Set Of Copper Cooking Utensils Styled Settings Copper Cooking Utensils (Set of 5) $28 Amazon See on Amazon Made from copper-coated stainless steel, these cooking utensils are more durable and stain-resistant than those made of plastic or rubber. They're also resistant to corrosion caused by acids found in foods like meats and vegetables. This dishwasher-safe set includes a serving spoon, pasta fork, slotted spatula, kitchen skimmer, and a soup ladle.

23. A High-Quality Can Opener Available in Seven Stylish Colors KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener $15 Amazon See on Amazon This KitchenAid can opener has a stainless steel blade and an easy-to-turn knob that makes can-opening a breeze. It also has a bottle-opener and comes in seven candy-colored hues, including pistachio (pictured), sky blue, and red.

24. A Basket That Easily Attaches To Shelves To Create More Storage Smart Design Undershelf Storage Basket $8 Amazon See on Amazon This metal basket grips underneath shelves, creating additional pantry storage for small items like spices and canned goods. You don't need any additional hardware to install, as the shelf arms create a snug fit. It's available in six colors, including gray, white, and bronze.

25. Stackable Glass Containers You Can Use To Store And Reheat Leftovers 1790 Glass Food Storage Containers (Set of 9) $29 Amazon See on Amazon These stackable glass food containers have leak-proof, airtight plastic lids that will keep your produce fresh and your fridge clean. The glass dishes are oven- and microwave-safe, so you can store and reheat leftovers in the same containers. This set has nine containers of different sizes and shapes to fit everything from a grapes to lasagna leftovers.

26. A Rotating Beauty Organizer That Can Hold Dozens Of Products AmeiTech 360 Degree Makeup Organizer $27 Amazon See on Amazon The 360-degree rotation of this makeup organizer keeps your all your makeup and skin care products within easy reach. The clear stand has four vertical compartments and comes with four additional shelves that you can use to create more space to accommodate taller bottles, as well as smaller serums or pots of eye cream. The lid of the organizer has additional storage for your brushes and eyeliners, as well as a set of lipstick holders.

27. A Bedding Set Made Of Super Soft Jersey AmazonBasics Heather Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set $43 Amazon See on Amazon Made from combed, quality cotton, this jersey sheet set is incredibly soft and lightweight. Each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all of which feel as cozy and lived-in as an old, worn-in tee. Available in five mattress sizes and five colors, including oatmeal and light gray, the bedding is woven from pre-dyed yarn to achieve a heathered effect.

28. An Extra Roomy Shelf For Kitchen And Bathroom Storage EZOWare 2-Tier Standing Rack $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made from rust-resistant steel, this standing rack would make for an excellent addition to either your kitchen or bathroom. The extra-tall bottom shelf will accommodate oversized bottles or jars, and there are rubber gripped feet to keep the two-tiered unit stable on wet countertops or slippery tiles.

29. A Sleek French Press With A Decades-Long History Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker $35 Amazon See on Amazon The Bodum Chambord French press is a classic glass and steel coffee maker that has been loved for its design and flavorful coffee brew since the 1950s. The plunger has a mesh filter that helps extract coffee's oils and aromas, and one press can make up to eight cups. The press is available in several finishes, including chrome, copper, and white.

30. An Extra-Wide Handwoven Basket For Throw Blankets and Pillows OrganiHaus XXL Extra Large Cotton Rope Basket $30 Amazon See on Amazon Handmade from cotton roping, this two-tone rope basket is big enough to hold cozy blankets and throw pillows. The basket keeps its shape thanks to its tightly woven design, but still remains soft and flexible to conform to whatever you choose to throw inside.

31. Ceramic Measuring Cups That Stack To Look Like A Darling Mason Jar Sparrow Decor Mason Jar Measuring Cups Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon When stacked together, these ceramic measuring cups look like a charming, bright blue Mason jar. Taken apart, you'll have four bowls that amount to four different cup sizes (1/4-, 1/3-, 1/2-, and 1-cup).

32. A Glam Glass Makeup Organizer That's Also A Space Saver Hers Vintage Mirrored Glass Display Case $30 Amazon See on Amazon Designed with five angled compartments, this glass makeup holder can hold dozens of liners, lipsticks, brushes, and other slim makeup products. The space-saving design will keep your counter organized, and the vintage aesthetic adds a touch of old Hollywood glamour to your beauty room.

33. A Glass Pitcher That Easily Creates Herbal Tea And Fruit-Infused Water Hiware Glass Fruit Infuser Water Pitcher with Removable Lid $23 Amazon See on Amazon This glass pitcher has a removable fruit infuser so you can spice up your water or cocktails with fruity and herbal flavors without getting seeds or pulp in your drinks. The glass can withstand temperatures up to 300 degrees, so you can also use it to make hot lemon water or herbal tea, too.